GAA's yellow sliotars find popularity in Iceland

Cummins Sports received an order for a dozen of the yellow balls from Reykjavík
GAA's yellow sliotars find popularity in Iceland

Kevin Cummins with the new yellow sliotars. Picture: Dan Linehan 

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 17:18
Michael Moynihan

The new yellow sliotars have at least one die-hard fan - in Iceland, according to Kevin Cummins, whose family business, Cummins Sports, has been making sliotars for the GAA for decades.

Kevin confirmed yesterday that an order had been received for a dozen of the yellow balls from the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík.

At first, there was a negative reaction to the sliotars - deemed necessary with games being played under floodlights in winter, as they aid players in tracking the ball’s flight - but spectators seem to be less vocal now that the games are actually taking place with the new yellow sliotars.

Last week, in a piece for the Irish Examiner, Kevin Cummins said: “We’ll just have to see how the yellow sliotar fares, although I must confess it looked really well at the weekend on TV – especially when the flood-light were switched on.

“The morning after the announcement from Croke Park I had to drop balls down to the Cork lads in Páirc Uí Rínn and then drive to Galway, Limerick, Ennis, and Thurles delivering yellow balls to the county teams, as well as couriering balls to Dublin and Wexford.” 

We’re presuming that Kevin isn’t dropping off those yellow balls to Reykjavik personally, but as he said yesterday, at least they should stand out against the snowy fields being used by local hurlers.

Read More

Kevin Cummins: A consistent sliotar has had a huge impact on how hurling is played

More in this section

How purchasing this GAA picture will benefit a charity at Christmas How purchasing this GAA picture will benefit a charity at Christmas
A general view of Markievicz Park 19/5/2019 Sligo may not be able to play Connacht semi-final with Galway
Offaly v Carlow - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 John Treacy defends GAA's €31m Covid funding allocation
Dublin v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 5

Dublin GAA buy land on former Oliver Barry golf course

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices