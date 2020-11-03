GAA's yellow sliotars find popularity in Iceland

The new yellow sliotars have at least one die-hard fan - in Iceland, according to Kevin Cummins, whose family business, Cummins Sports, has been making sliotars for the GAA for decades.

Kevin confirmed yesterday that an order had been received for a dozen of the yellow balls from the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík.

At first, there was a negative reaction to the sliotars - deemed necessary with games being played under floodlights in winter, as they aid players in tracking the ball’s flight - but spectators seem to be less vocal now that the games are actually taking place with the new yellow sliotars.

Last week, in a piece for the Irish Examiner, Kevin Cummins said: “We’ll just have to see how the yellow sliotar fares, although I must confess it looked really well at the weekend on TV – especially when the flood-light were switched on.

“The morning after the announcement from Croke Park I had to drop balls down to the Cork lads in Páirc Uí Rínn and then drive to Galway, Limerick, Ennis, and Thurles delivering yellow balls to the county teams, as well as couriering balls to Dublin and Wexford.”

We’re presuming that Kevin isn’t dropping off those yellow balls to Reykjavik personally, but as he said yesterday, at least they should stand out against the snowy fields being used by local hurlers.