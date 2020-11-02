Cork to face Dublin in All-Ireland hurling qualifier

Cork will face Dublin while Laois will play Clare in the first round of the All-Ireland senior hurling qualifiers this weekend.

Tipperary and Wexford have received byes into the second round where there will be in an open draw involving the Clare/Laois and Cork/Dublin winners

Cork were defeated by Waterford on Saturday while Dublin's heroic comeback against Kilkenny just fell short in their provincial semi-final at Croke Park later that evening.

Laois and Clare were the first teams out of the championship suffering losses to Dublin and Limerick respectively.

The draws were made by GAA President John Horan on Morning Ireland and the games are scheduled for next weekend.

The neutral venues will be decided by the Central Competitions Control Committee with the fixture details to be confirmed later this afternoon

Speaking on Morning Ireland GAA President John Horan said that the commencement of the championship has been a huge boost in the current climate.

"We felt that having this championship would be a lift throughout society and that is proving to be the case."

However he admitted his disappointment at the way in which some clubs celebrated county championship wins in violation of Public Health advice.

"I have to be honest, we were hugely disappointed at what happened after some of the county finals. And that is why we acted so swiftly in halting club games. I would hope that everyone out there would act in a responsible manner now (in celebrating county wins).

"I would expect that people learned the lessons and would behave in a proper and responsible manner."

Mr Horan also revealed that postponement of fixtures due to a Covid outbreak would only apply to All-Ireland semis and finals.

He also expressed confidence that the All-Ireland U20 FC final along with the U20 Hurling and minor championships will still be played. The competitions were all halted when the Level 5 lockdown was introduced by the government.

Horan said: "Once the levels are rowed back our intention is to play these competitions. We are very positive that these games will be seen out."

He also revealed that plans are in play for the 2021 season: "We are looking at our plans, our intention is to come out with a programme before Christmas but we will not be starting back at the end of January."