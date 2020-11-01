'I wouldn't call that comprehensive': John Kiely hails teams after 'great battle'

John Kiely wasn’t biting when invited to describe today’s win as comprehensive.

His Limerick side had beaten Tipperary 3-23 to 2-17 but Kiely’s response was swift when invited to use ‘comprehensive’ as an adjective.

“Not at all, I wouldn't call that comprehensive. Up to seven, eight minutes to go, a break of a ball left or right and there's a ball in the back of the net, particularly in those conditions. We had to work really, really hard for every single ball. It was a great battle. We really ground it out, though the conditions were part of that.”

The conditions included driving rain and howling wind: Tipp seemed to give Limerick the option of playing with the breeze in the first half.

“I don’t know was it giving us the wind as giving us the problem of playing with the wind. It can pose you more problems before the game begins because you have to make sure that certain things are in play and that you don’t waste ball with the breeze. You have to be very composed with the ball, and that can be a challenge - it might seem like you’re getting an advantage but you may not be.”

Was it an advantage to have a game played already?

“I don’t know, it’s hard to weigh up,” said Kiely.

“Maybe being through the routine of the day is a help, because it’d different to the normal day (due to Covid) but I don’t think it’s a significant factor.”

The Limerick boss was happier with his subs’ contribution:

“They all contributed well. It took them a few minutes to get settled into it, given the conditions it’s very hard to come into a game like that, so to contribute as they did, I’m very pleased.

We had some tired bodies at times - second week out and a lot of hits, but it’s a panel effort, that’s the bottom line.

“The more they can give off the bench, the more competitive, the more thoughts then myself and the boys have to give to picking the team. Hopefully that’ll continue.”

And the positional switches? Cian Lynch was centre-forward and Kyle Hayes wing-back?

"It is not that different really for Cian because he’s coming into that middle third anyway. He gathered a lot of ball in areas that he would ordinarily be gathering ball anyway. For Kyle, he came back last year in the All-Ireland semi-final, he came back centre back and more than acquitted himself there, for him to go wing-back is a very natural thing to do.”

Now they face Waterford in the Munster final.

“They were fantastic yesterday, super performance from them yesterday.

“We saw that in the league, I think there was only four points between us in the league.

“They really impressed me in the league, they are very organised, very hard working, same again last night, very organised, very composed and very hard-working last night is what I would say. It’s going to be a big challenge.”

Kiely expects to pick from the full panel which lined out yesterday, including Tom Morrissey, who went off injured: “He’ll be fine, hopefully. Obviously, we’ve to get him assessed but hopefully it’s not too bad. Other than that I think they are all fine.”