Tipperary hold off late Clare comeback

Munster SFC Q/F: Tipperary 2-11 Clare 1-11

Tipperary will play Limerick in next Saturday’s Munster football semi-final after seeing off Clare in this afternoon’s error-ridden quarter-final.

Goals at the beginning of either half from Conor Sweeney and impressive half-back Bill Maher provided the Premier men with a buffer on the scoreboard that they never relinquished.

Following Bill Maher’s goal 44 seconds after the restart, Tipperary’s lead was never less than six points until a Jimmy Feehan own goal three minutes into second-half stoppages left four between them, 2-11 to 1-10.

A Gary Brennan mark subsequently made it a one-score contest, but no second green flag could the Banner locate. The three-point margin of defeat will have Clare minds wondering what might have been had David Tubridy not seen his 68th-minute penalty saved.

Then again, Tipp left a barrel full of scores behind them late on. David Power’s charges hit three wides right before Tubridy’s penalty while Conor Sweeney somehow failed to convert a mark 20 metres from goal in injury time. They should have won by far more than they did.

Overall, it was a disappointing game of football, ruined by the wet and greasy conditions. The Clare and Tipp stats men would have run out of paper long before the finish such was the vast number of turnovers on either side.

A dour first-half ended with Tipperary 1-6 to 0-5 in front, the home side having had the backing of the breeze in the opening 35 minutes.

The Tipperary goal was the game’s first score, Conor Sweeney capitalising on a mistake deep in the Clare half. Sweeney subsequently added two frees and when he was fouled on 16 minutes, Jack Kennedy converted the resulting placed ball to put Tipp 1-3 to 0-1 in front.

Clare, who were guilty of so many unforced mistakes, enjoyed their brightest spell of the half thereafter, two Eoin Cleary frees sandwiching a Jamie Malone point to pare the margin back to two.

No further would the Banner come, though, Tipperary kicking three of the last four points of the half, which included an outstanding effort from the left boot of Liam Casey.

Maher’s goal followed after the restart, with Tipperary keeping their noses in front all the way to the finish line.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (1-4, 0-2 frees); J Kennedy (0-3, 0-3 frees); B Maher (1-0); L Casey (0-2); L Boland, E Moloney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (0-4, 0-4 frees); J Feehan (1-0 own goal); K Sexton (0-1 free), P Collins (0-2 each); G Brennan (0-1 mark), C O'Connor, J Malone (0-1 each).

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O'Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O’Brien, L Casey; Jack Kennedy, Colman Kennedy, Conal Kennedy; M Quinlivan, C Sweeney, J Lonergan.

Subs: B Fox for Lonergan (34); L Boland for O’Brien (49, inj); E Moloney for Conal Kennedy (50); P Looram for Maher (72); K O’Halloran for Casey (74).

Clare: E Tubridy; G Kelly, K Hartnett, C Brennan; A Sweeney, E Collins, P Lillis; G Brennan, C O’Connor; C O’Dea, E Cleary, C Russell; J Malone, J McGann, K Sexton.

Subs: D Tubridy for J McCann (22 mins); P Collins for Russell, E McMahon for Sweney (40); S Collins for Kelly (50); G Cooney for Sexton (66).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)