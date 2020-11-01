Jim Gavin says return to inter-county management unlikely

Dublin legend Jim Gavin has poured cold water on the prospect of ever returning to inter-county management.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 today, the five-in-a-row winning Dublin boss was asked for a yes or no answer on the issue of a possible inter-county return "some day".

"I don't think so," said Gavin, who is currently working with an underage team at Ballyboden St Enda's.

Gavin, a senior figure in the Irish Aviation Authority, spoke extensively in the interview about the heavy impact of the Government's Level 5 restrictions on the aviation industry.

Asked about his leadership skills in sport, Gavin said his time in the military and the aviation authority "heavily influenced me".

"People would have said that I was ruthless as the Dublin manager, I don't think I was ruthless, I was relentless," said Gavin who steered Dublin to six All-Ireland titles during his seven-season reign.

"You set the performance standard, what I believed it would take for the team to perform and if they performed well, then generally speaking the result does look after itself. But that relentlessness was driven primarily from my aviation experience.

"As I've said before, it has become such a high performing industry. Paradoxically it has become such a high-performance industry because it has learned its lessons from its mistakes and it seeks out its vulnerabilities.

"And as a Dublin football team, what really impressed me with the players, was that humility to understand that they were never the finished product.

"They achieved a lot of success but they always knew there was something to improve on and that relentless drive by them created a culture where they wanted to keep learning from each game they played, whether they won a Championship, whether they drew a game or if they lost a game.

"The process of reviewing it was always the same. That was a culture which they lived."