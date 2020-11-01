Anxious wait for Waterford's Austin Gleeson

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson faces an anxious wait to see if he can line out in Sunday week’s Munster SHC final.

Referee Seán Stack didn’t appear to notice the former hurler of the year reacting with the butt of his hurley to Seamus Harnedy’s challenge after Gleeson cleared the ball in the second half of Saturday’s semi-final victory over Cork in Thurles.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) will convene on Monday where they may ask if Stack witnessed the incident and in taking no action, had he dealt with the matter?

If the Dublin match official thought a punishment was not required, then the CCCC will not be in a position to propose a suspension.

Gleeson previously avoided sanction following the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final victory over Cork where he appeared to pull off the helmet of Luke Meade. Referee James Owens informed the CCCC he was happy with his decision and as a result they were not able to review the incident and he could line out in the All-Ireland final against Galway.

Meanwhile, Tyrone’s 11th-hour attempt to free up Rory Brennan for their Ulster quarter-final against Donegal was ruled out by the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

After his 12-week suspension for minor interference with referee Jerome Henry in the Division 1 game against Donegal was upheld by the GAA’s Central Hearings and Appeals Committees, Tyrone brought the case to the DRA.

The three-man panel, made up of Michael Murray, Cian Kelly, and former GAA director general Páraic Duffy, upheld the decision by the committee.

“Having considered submissions from all parties, the Tribunal dismissed the application,” a statement read on the DRA website.

Elsewhere, Monaghan’s Christopher McGuinness will miss at least the opening game of Monaghan’s 2021 Allianz League campaign after he was shown a red card in Saturday’s defeat to Cavan.