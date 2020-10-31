Carlow and Antrim play out seven-goal Joe McDonagh Cup thriller

Joe McDonagh Cup: Carlow 2-25 Antrim 5-16

This Round 2 Joe McDonagh Cup at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday had everything - all-out commitment, a plethora of scores, the lead changing hands regularly, and a thrilling climax with Antrim substitute Donal Nugent’s levelling goal with practically the last puck of the game.

Level six times, while Carlow will feel they left victory behind, Colm Bonnar’s men also had luck on their side for a second half point from substitute Chris Nolan which was clearly wide.

Antrim’s Ciarán Clarke, helped himself to 2-7, including a bullet-like goal from penalty in the 55th minute to bring the sides level at 3-15 to 1-21.

Marty Kavanagh hit 0-7 for Carlow, while brother Jack in midfield scored 0-4 from open play. Second substitute Chris Nolan hit five points from open play in an outstanding cameo showing.

Antrim struck for two first half goals in the space of as many minutes from Clarke and full forward Conor McCann, as the Saffrons led 2-6 to 0-9 on 22 minutes. The visitors led 2-10 to 0-15 at half time.

John Michael Nolan’s goal as the game entered injury time put Carlow into a four point lead (2-25 to 4-15). But Antrim refused to concede defeat. Centre back Paddy Burke pointed from play and then came Nugent’s goal.

Both sets of forwards were on fire – the starting six attackers on both sides scoring.

Scorers for Carlow: M Kavanagh 0-7 (0-5 f), C Nolan 0-5, J Kavanagh 0-4, E Byrne 1-2, J M Nolan 1-1, K McDonald, T Joyce 0-2 each, D Byrne, J Nolan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Antrim: C Clarke 2-7 (0-5 f, 1-0pen, 0-1 '65), C McCann 1-1, J McNaughton, D Nugent 1-0 each, N McKenna 0-3, K Molloy 0-2, D McCloskey, C Cunning, P Burke 0-1 each.

Carlow: B Tracey; M Doyle, P Doyle, G Bennett; G Coady, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, P Coady; J M Nolan, D Byrne, E Byrne; M Kavanagh, K McDonald, T Joyce.

Subs: J Nolan for R Coady (h/t); C Nolan for Joyce (40); A Amond for P Coady (60); C Tracey for J Kavanagh (71).

Antrim: R Elliott; P Duffin, M Donnelly, S Rooney; G Walsh, P Burke, J Maskey; E Campbell, R McGarry; N McKenna, K Molloy, C Cunning; D McCloskey, C McCann, C Clarke.

Sub: J McNaughton for McCloskey (45); D Nugent for McGarry (54); D McMullan for Duffin (57); A O’Brien for Walsh (61).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).