Sunday GAA previews: Big games in all four provinces

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Leitrim v Mayo, Avantcard Páirc Seán MacDiarmada 1.15pm (P Faloon, Down) Live RTÉ News.

The truth about Mayo lies somewhere in between that facile win over Galway and relegation defeat to Tyrone on a home pitch that has rarely provided them with an advantage, crowd or no crowd. Leitrim, also demoted last weekend, will be beaten and it’s a question by how much. James Horan will have to manage his panel carefully to be right for Roscommon next weekend.

Verdict: Mayo.

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Donegal v Tyrone, Páirc Seán MacCumhaill 1.30pm (J McQuillan, Cavan) Live RTÉ.

Defeat here will last much longer than the bruise still showing on Conor McKenna’s right bicep from a dunt with Michael Murphy in Ballybofey last Sunday week. The destination of the Anglo-Celt Cup could be decided as early as here not just because they have won nine of the last 11 Ulster SFC titles but that they continue to remain so relevant. Donegal could afford to give their main men last weekend off although that’s not to say beating Mayo with something on the line won’t benefit Tyrone. However, without Padraig Hampsey and Cathal McShane it might be asking too much of this Tyrone panel that is still fledgling in a couple of areas. Donegal know they have flattered to deceive outside of Ulster the last two seasons. To fall flat on their faces on opening day of this year’s competition would be a disaster.

Verdict: Donegal.

Leinster SFC Round 1: Louth v Longford, TEG Cusack Park 1.30pm (D Coldrick, Meath). Live GAAGO.

Wayne Kierans will know not to read too much into a win against a second-string Down team who had already earned qualification. All the same, it franked a run of losses which should count for something even if Longford have had two weeks to really hone in on this game. Longford will miss Michael Quinn but not enough to trip up.

Verdict: Longford.

Leinster SFC Round 1: Offaly v Carlow, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 1.30pm (F Kelly, Longford).

Two defeats since returning to action doesn’t inspire much confidence about Offaly although they retained their Division 3 status and John Maughan’s mind will have been on nothing else but this game. Niall Carew has made a solid start since succeeding Turlough O’Connor but a win in Tullamore would appear too tall a task.

Verdict: Offaly.

Leinster SFC Round 1: Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park 1.30pm (M Deegan, Laois).

The neighbours lock horns for the second week in a row where there was probably more on the line in the league game given the result propelled Wicklow to promotion and kept Wexford in Division 4 for another season. Davy Burke is rightfully getting a lot of praise for his work with Wicklow and they can back up that league win with another victory here.

Verdict: Wicklow.

Munster SHC semi-final: Tipperary v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4pm (L Gordan, Galway) Live RTÉ.

Nobody will question that Limerick’s run-out against Clare gives them a leg-up going to Cork tomorrow. It may have turned out to be shooting practice in the final quarter of the game but they have at least been made sweat whereas Tipperary have been depending on themselves to get up to Championship intensity. All the same, Liam Sheedy will have seen how Clare hardly tested Limerick’s patched-up full-back line.

Seán Finn was excellent but Dan Morrissey and Barry Nash weren’t overly tested while Paddy O’Loughlin struggled on occasions at left half-back. Knowing Limerick are unlikely to alter their back-line from two to seven gives Tipperary some good info. Noel McGrath will hope to take advantage of how the Limerick half-backs squeezed the space between them and their team-mates behind them. The All-Ireland champions are also capable of scoring more goals than Clare and it won’t forget just how chastening last year’s Munster final defeat to Limerick was as much as it propelled them to greater things. However, the reassurance last Sunday will have given to Limerick can’t be discounted. They will cultivate more goal chances too. If Tipperary go more artisan in their half-forward line to spoil the distribution particularly of Byrnes and Hannon, they run the risk of not scoring enough.

Verdict: Limerick.

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park 4pm (S Hurson, Tyrone) Live BBC.

Derry might not have scored all that much in the second half of their win against Offaly last weekend but then the game was of no consequence and they were already setting their sights on Armagh. What a boost promotion will have been to the Orchard County and providing their discipline holds up here they can win through to the semi-finals. Conor Glass adds a different dynamic to a Derry team hoping to be more offensive but Armagh, with the O’Neills leading the way, can progress.

Verdict: Armagh

Christy Ring Cup, Round 2A: Kildare v Wicklow, St Conleth’s Park 12.30pm (P Murphy, Carlow).

A tidy win for Wicklow last weekend but Kildare will want a win on the field after Offaly handed them a walkover.

Verdict: Kildare.

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 2: Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park 2pm (T Conway, Derry).

A one-point win over Louth should have Fermanagh in good fettle for this one.

Verdict: Fermanagh.

CAMOGIE

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 1): Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium (R Kelly).

Offaly are behind the eight-ball already having been forced to concede their opener to Cork and it wouldn’t appear things are going to get much prettier travelling to Salthill to face the champions.

Verdict: Galway.

LADIES FOOTBALL

TG4 All-Ireland SFC Group 1, Round 1: Cavan v Kerry, St Brendan’s Park, Birr 1pm (J Murphy).

When they needed to perform, Cavan did well to avoid the drop last year, beating Westmeath in the relegation play-off. Kerry, who finished last in Munster and were beaten well by Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, won’t frighten them but then the Kingdom had five league wins from five in Division 2 before the first lockdown.

Verdict: Kerry.