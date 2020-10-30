Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris line out in attack as Tipp name side for Limerick clash

Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris line out in attack as Tipp name side for Limerick clash

Mark Kehoe of Tipperary celebrates after scoring a goal in the Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship semi-final 

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 20:58
Joel Slattery

Liam Sheedy has put his faith in Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris as the All-Ireland champions have named their side to take on Munster champions Limerick.

Alan Flynn and Noel McGrath will start in the middle of the park as there is no spot for Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher or John O'Dwyer in the starting XV.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Sean O'Brien; Ronan Maher, Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher; Noel McGrath, Alan Flynn; Mark Kehoe, Jason Forde, Niall O'Meara; John McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris

More to follow...

