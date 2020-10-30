Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris line out in attack as Tipp name side for Limerick clash

Liam Sheedy has put his faith in Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris as the All-Ireland champions have named their side to take on Munster champions Limerick.

Alan Flynn and Noel McGrath will start in the middle of the park as there is no spot for Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher or John O'Dwyer in the starting XV.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Sean O'Brien; Ronan Maher, Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher; Noel McGrath, Alan Flynn; Mark Kehoe, Jason Forde, Niall O'Meara; John McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris

