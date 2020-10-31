John Kiely's former first mate Brian Geary believes Limerick are shipshape

With five words, one for each of his children, Brian Geary explains why he stepped off the Good Ship Limerick last September.

“We’ve five kids under 10,” laughs the former selector. “I had three years and had enjoyed it so it was sign up for another three or step away. Anyway, a decision was made and the time was right. I must admit it was great to be a part of it but it was getting a bit hectic.”

This year would have offered a hiatus for a few months but Geary’s role as first mate to John Kiely was handed to a friend and old team-mate of his, Donal O’Grady. Now it will be left to O’Grady to deal with the fallout from picking teams.

Both having played with some of those still on the panel, it’s not the easiest task.

“It’s always going to be difficult especially with the selection decisions. The lads you would have played with were probably coming towards the end of their careers. Most lads would have respected your decisions regardless but it was tough, I can’t deny that. That’s what comes with the manager’s job more so than anybody else. That’s why they are in the position they’re in.”

And the fire that burns inside of Kiely isn’t likely to dampen any time soon, Geary believes.

The 40-year-old left on a down note when Kilkenny edged past Limerick in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final just as it seemed the Championship was heading their way once more after steamrolling Tipperary in the Munster final.

That sting hasn’t left them nor should it.

“From what I could gauge finishing up was the determination of the boys to get back at it. When you’re winning, you want more and they had performed well last year and done a lot of things right.

When you’re that close in an All-Ireland semi-final, it’s very difficult to watch an All-Ireland final and I’m sure there is that bit of pain still in them.

“I know the focus is there especially in the management team with everything that John and Paul (Kinnerk, coach) put into it. That was never going to wane and it is early but the league performances were good at the start of the year and they have won their first championship match so you can’t ask for more. Tipp will bring a huge challenge now and it’s a game the whole country is looking forward to.”

Transplanted to the autumn without crowds, it’s Championship but not as we know it, though still it evokes such excitement.

Geary in his playing days with Limerick

Geary’s phone last weekend proved that, the combination of a five-month wait for it to start and supporters being housebound prompting a flurry of messages.

“The thing was pinging all day Saturday and Sunday with my old team-mates from the club and lads I played five-a-side soccer with,” says the Monaleen man.

“There was real analysis of who would be marking who and I’m sure that will be the same up and down the country this weekend — who will start where. Definitely, people enjoyed it and Limerick won so there was a buzz on the phone.

“Without doubt, it’s given people something. Not everybody is involved in the GAA as much as we are but there is a huge proportion of people who are and it’s doing plenty for them. I’m trying to schedule my weekend here and work out how many games I can get in and I imagine a lot of people are the same. How much TV can you get away with?”

Geary was buoyed by what he saw of Limerick in the second half against Clare six days ago and believes the experience of having started their Championship will give them an edge over Tipperary.

“The first 20 minutes for both sides there was a bit of ‘are we here? Is it really Championship?’ The intensity wasn’t there and you were looking at the players and guessing they were saying ‘should we be laying into each other a bit more?’ There was definitely a lot of feeling each other out and you could blame circumstances for that.

Thurles was a unique place to be last Sunday, for good and bad reasons.

"You wonder if it will be of a benefit to Limerick on Sunday because it might take Tipp a bit of getting used to as well. They did seem to hit the ground running from the start of the second half. Whether they spoke about it or just decided to go out and hurl, there was definitely an increase in pace.”

It wasn’t until Geary’s ninth senior season that Limerick beat Tipperary in the Championship but they’ve won four of their last seven SHC meetings. Dog days like that 24-point hammering in the 2009 All-Ireland semi-final he and O’Grady were subjected to are long gone.

“When I was playing there was never a — I won’t say fear — but it was a healthy rivalry. It was always very close on the day but that 2009 semi the less said about it the better. From the Limerick side of things, it was humiliating.

"Maybe that did carry fellas forward and helped the county board and player reevaluate where they were. Getting a clipping like that above in Croke Park needed to be rectified. It was a driving force for some of the things that later happened but nobody would have ever wished it happened.

"The rivalry was always there when I was playing and there is nothing different now.

“I don’t think it could happen again, it was such a bad beating. It was fierce demoralising but playing every year now in Championship has led to a great rivalry.

"They have won their couple of All-Irelands in the last decade and you could speak about what Liam Sheedy has done and they have a serious set of forwards and you don’t need to keep going because they are All-Ireland champions.

But Limerick should be looking forward to it and I’m looking forward to it.