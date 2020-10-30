Club form sees Eoin Cody given the nod for Kilkenny

Eoin Cody will look to bring his club form into the inter-county scene as he lines out at corner forward for the Cats in their Leinster SHC semi-final against Dublin.

Cody has been a standout players in a star-studded Shamrocks teams that has seen plenty of success in recent seasons.

He is one of five players who didn't start last year's All-Ireland final selected for Saturday's clash.

Richie Reid and Ciaran Wallace also start, as does Conor Delaney and Billy Ryan who were both introduced as substitutes in the loss to Tipp.

The half forward line of John Donnelly, TJ Reid and Walter Walsh is the only line where Brian Cody has made no changes from August's defeat to the Premier County.

Kilkenny (SH v Dublin): Eoin Murphy;Conor Delaney, Huw Lawlor, Ciaran Wallace; Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan, Richie Reid; Cillian Buckley, Conor Fogarty; John Donnelly, TJ Reid, Walter Walsh; Billy Ryan, Colin Fennelly, Eoin Cody.