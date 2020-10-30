Eoghan Ban Gallagher opens up about mental effects of injury woes

When Donegal opened the Super 8s with a 2-19 to 1-13 win over Meath last year in Ballybofey, there was a real sense of championship fare.

MacCumhaill Park was packed with green and gold, the sun was high in a blue sky and boosted by that nine-point victory, the locals left making arrangements for Croke Park the following weekend against Kerry.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher, an All-Star nominee in 2018 and a consistent performer in the backline from the Killybegs club who once had Seamus Coleman performing a similar role, had the same feelings: This is the way inter-county championship football should be.

But that week at training in Letterkenny, Gallagher went down and heard a crack. Then the pain instantly kicked in.

His ankle had been shattered and, in a flash, was operated on before his teammates even boarded the bus to Dublin. Gallagher was advised by the surgeon not to make the journey, even as a spectator.

“I wasn’t in a good place,” he later admitted. “I went from being involved every single day to being kind of isolated. To be honest I didn’t deal with it well at all.”

There were callers to the house at Carricknamohill, lots of well-wishers, and Michael Murphy, the Donegal captain, even took Gallagher to county training shortly afterwards. It was difficult looking from the outside in.

Gallagher was visibly emotional sharing those experiences at a daylong ‘Youth Matters’ talk at Letterkenny Institute of Technology last October, receiving a thunderous applause in the lecture hall by the time he had finished up.

Deep down, Gallagher admitted he thought twice about going to even watch Killybegs until manager John Cunningham, a member of Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning panel, and trainer Rory Gallagher, Jim McGuinness’s right-hand man for the 2012 success, offered him a role.

“I didn’t actually feel like I could go up to watch the games or go to training,” he says.

“I felt like I let my team-mates down, being injured. John asked me to go and help out with the management team, just be there to support the lads. That was great.”

Gallagher was back in a Donegal shirt as the ball was thrown into the air on a crisp Saturday night under the Ballybofey lights as the 2020 Allianz League got underway with Mayo in town in January.

He would play all five of Donegal’s early league matches under manager Declan Bonner before the world was paused.

“I felt when I was back and playing the National League, I wasn’t just back yet,” Gallagher adds.

“Declan showed good faith in me to keep me in playing games, but I felt I had a lot of work to do myself over the period of lockdown. I’m happy with the way I used the time.”

In July, with restrictions lifted and normality seemingly not far off, Killybegs went to the old pitch at Magheragallon to play the 2018 Ulster club champions Gaoth Dobhair in a challenge match.

“I had butterflies of excitement going out to play the first game,” Gallagher, who scored 1-3 in a surprise Killybegs win, says of that summer afternoon under the shadow of Errigal.

There was an eerie feeling in Ballybofey two weeks ago, as the Donegal and Tyrone panels wandered pretty much undisturbed into MacCumhaill Park, which was filled with echoes, before getting changed in the main stand. There was no buzz on the street, no waft of burgers in the air and no hats, scarves or headbands to be sold.

Donegal did enough to confirm their top flight status for whenever it’ll be played again with a 2-17 to 2-13 win.

Although the setting will be something similar as the calendars flip to November this Sunday in the winner-takes-all Ulster SFC quarter-final, it’ll be a million miles and different times from Gallagher’s last championship outing against Meath.

Surely this isn’t the way intercounty championship football should be. At the minute, though, it’s all we have. Eoghan Ban Gallagher is happy enough just to be here.

“Every player has in their head that it’s championship time, and everyone has to be ready to go,” he says. “I’d love to have the Donegal crowd there to cheer us on.

"If players were offered to play the championship at this time or not at all, a lot of people would have taken it.”