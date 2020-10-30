Jim McGuinness rules out GAA return with soccer his main focus

Jim McGuinness has confirmed that he sees his future in soccer and won't be returning to GAA management despite his recent involvement with Galway.

A video of Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning manager working with the Galway footballers was widely distributed earlier this month.

McGuinness, who was released six months into a three-year deal with US soccer outfit Charlotte Independence in June of 2019, also worked with new Louth champions Naomh Mairtin and is planning to help out the Donegal and Fermanagh minors.

But speaking at the announcement that he will return to our screens tomorrow as a Sky Sports analyst for the Cavan/Monaghan Ulster SFC game, McGuinness said he wishes to return to soccer management.

The Glenties man, 47, who has previously worked with Celtic and Chinese outfit Beijing Sinobo Guoan, said he is open to a potential position in the League of Ireland or in the Northern Ireland League.

"I think my focus is in soccer, yeah, my focus is definitely on soccer," said McGuinness, who described his brief stint with Charlotte as "a steep learning curve in many respects".

"When you are back in Ireland and you are asked to go in (with GAA teams) and all, it whets the appetite for you, there's no doubt about that. But my focus is on soccer and the journey that I've been on development-wise and trying to fulfil that, that's where my focus is, yeah."

McGuinness left his Charlotte role after just one win in 14 games though declined to analyse his time at the club as there are "a lot of things I can't go into now contractually".

Asked if managing a soccer team in Ireland or Northern Ireland could be a runner, McGuinness nodded.

"Things are wrapping up now in Ireland so let's see what happens there and other leagues finish (also) at this time of the year. We're happy that we're home now and that we have a base and sure I can move then from there if it's the right job.

I'm open to anything that makes sense for me professionally and in terms of my own development.

"That's the bottom line. That would be it in a nutshell."