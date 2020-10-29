LGFA commit to paying matchday travel expenses

The days of female inter-county players being out of pocket to the tune of €50,000 as a result of unrecompensed fuel costs may be coming to an end as the LGFA has confirmed it will pay matchday travel expenses for the 2020 All-Ireland championship.

The LGFA decision to reimburse players for matchday travel costs is a first step towards correcting the “unsustainable” reality that 93% of female inter-county players do not receive any form of travel expenses.

That there has been no improvement over the past four years on the 7% figure of players receiving travel expenses highlights the lack of progression on minimum standards and the ever-increasing financial burden players are having to shoulder to keep alive their inter-county career.

Aoife Murray’s revelation that she spent €50,000 on fuel during the 10 years she commuted from Dublin to train and line out for Cork came on the same day a WGPA report highlighted current players are forking out up to €200 per week on fuel to accommodate training.

Bar €200 received in 2006, nine-time All-Ireland winner Murray was paid nothing by way of travel expenses during her 18 years with Cork.

“There was a perception out there, even among my team-mates, that I was getting reimbursed because it would be the most obvious and practical thing to think. This to me is more of an education piece that this is actually what’s happening in the current day,” said Murray.

WGPA executive member Gemma Begley said “it is actually scary” to contemplate how much players are having to spend to sustain their inter-county careers.

The WGPA report launched yesterday, titled Levelling The Field, found that 77% of female inter-county players pay towards their own physio services; 69% of players pay towards their own gym fees; 55% pay for their own medical treatments; and more than three in five do not receive any compensation for taking part in marketing and promotional activity linked to their sport.

The report also highlighted female inter-county players invest the same amount of time in training as their male counterparts and yet male inter-county players receive more than four times greater funding from government (€3m v €700k).

The WGPA has committed to ramping up its lobbying of government for increased funding through the grants scheme. A formal partnership between the WGPA and GPA is also being finalised which may open the door to increased financial support for female players, even if there was no change to the level of funding coming from Government.

Three-time All-Ireland-winning Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne said “something as small” as an additional €10k to each of the 55 female inter-county panels would be “transformative”.