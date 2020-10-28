Dungarvan stripped of county title over Covid breach, Waterford GAA announce

Six club members have also been suspended
Dungarvan stripped of county title over Covid breach, Waterford GAA announce

"The Management Executive of Waterford County Board wishes to advise that the individual suspensions and the penalties of disqualification and fine for Dungarvan GAA Club, have been accepted"

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 18:28
Joel Slattery

Dungarvan GAA club have been stripped of their Waterford Intermediate Football title, after playing the final with a player awaiting a Covid-19 test result. 

Six club members have also been suspended by the county’s Coiste Bainistí, a statement from the county board says.

"Further to the investigation into matters arising from the Intermediate Football Final and the positive Covid-19 case, the Management Executive of Waterford County Board wishes to advise that the individual suspensions and the penalties of disqualification and fine for Dungarvan GAA Club, have been accepted," the statement read.

"The Management Executive would like to thank the officers and members of Dungarvan GAA for their full cooperation with the investigation.

"Waterford GAA will be making no further comment on the matter."

The club were penalised under Rule 7.2 (e) of the Official Guide: “Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association”. For a team or unit, disqualification may be considered and for individuals a minimum eight-week suspension.

After beating Kill in the IFC final in Walsh Park on October 4, Dungarvan apologised for fielding a player who had not yet received the result of a coronavirus test, which later returned as positive. They acknowledged “errors were made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines”.

