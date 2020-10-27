Pauric Mahony's free-taking a huge loss to Waterford, former captain says

Former Waterford captain Shane “Shiner” Ahearne is worried the Déise will miss Pauric Mahony’s free-taking abilities against Cork on Saturday.

Having seen Limerick’s Aaron Gillane shoot nine frees and a 65 in Thurles on Sunday and Donal Burke fire over 11 frees and two 65s for Dublin in Croke Park the day before, Ahearne believes their performances have underlined the importance of the free-taker.

The loss of captain Mahony to a knee injury is a considerable blow going into the Munster semi-final and with an expert marksman Patrick Horgan in opposition Ahearne is concerned the Ballygunner man’s absence will be keenly felt.

“Pauric, for his free-taking alone, has been exceptional. He brought it to a new level the last number of years, and we saw from the weekend teams are scoring 30 points and over with nearly half of them coming from frees. The frees are so important now.

“Having said that, Stephen Bennett has been taking frees and doing well and he’s a good freetaker but you can’t take away from what Pauric has brought to the game in that regard. When he missed one, it was a shock and that was from 100 yards in, like, and that’s a testament to the freetaker he is.”

Ahearne also laments the loss of Mahony’s aerial ability and movement around the attack but is hoping Liam Cahill’s plans to deploy a physical half-forward line to assist Stephen Bennett and Dessie Hutchinson inside will pay dividends.

The latter, set to make his Championship bow, will be fancied to sparkle as his Ballygunner club-mate Mahony is sidelined.

“We’re not sure of how the Waterford team is going to line out but I think they will be going with a big half-forward line with Dessie Hutchinson and Stephen closer to goal.

"I’ve been looking forward to seeing Dessie Hutchinson playing Championship for a long time but I had hoped he would have had four Munster SHC matches this summer and we could judge him on that.

“I’m not sure October 31 is the time to judge him in Waterford colours but it is what it is and I’m looking forward to seeing him play Munster championship.

"Dessie plays so well in that Ballygunner unit and it’s all about getting the ball to Dessie so hopefully Waterford can replicate that and bring him into the game. Jack Fagan has showed up very well this year and he might be able to add something in attack too.”