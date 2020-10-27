Ronan McCarthy: Longford's 'anti-sport' walkover sets 'dangerous precedent'

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy has described as “appalling” Longford’s decision to forfeit the Allianz League fixture between the counties last weekend and believes “a very dangerous precedent” has been set.

Longford’s request to concede the Division 3 game, fixed for Glennon Brothers Pearse Park last Sunday, was acceded to by Croke Park in the middle of last week. Longford manager Padraic Davis told this newspaper the game was “a dead rubber" and “anywhere that there is a dead rubber game, we shouldn’t be playing them”.

Speaking to the media today, Cork manager Ronan McCarthy was scathing in his criticism of Longford’s decision.

He said Longford had brought the competition into disrepute, describing their unwillingness to fulfil the fixture as “anti-sport”. He also cannot fathom why Longford were allowed to concede the game.

“I think Longford's decision brought the League into disrepute, yeah. You finish the competition. We were the team doing the travelling. I am not aware of any Covid issues that they had. As I understand it, they just didn't want to play the game. I think it is an appalling way to finish a competition,” remarked the Cork manager.

“The impact for us is minimal from the point of view of the game, but I think when you look at Fermanagh, for example, who went to Clare the previous week with big Covid issues in their group and fulfilled their fixture. Fermanagh who played Laois on Saturday with nothing riding on the game, they were relegated, and yet gave it every chance to try and win it.

That is how you respect the competition, and I don't think Longford did that.

McCarthy warned that Longford’s actions, or non-action as was the case, has set a “massively dangerous" precedent going forward.

“You finish the competition out and you finish it to the end. We all end up at various times playing games that, in essence, are dead rubbers. But this actually wasn't, and the fact that Louth beat Down and Derry beat Offaly meant Longford would have had a big impact there on Derry's promotion chances, so I think it was an appalling decision that was made for no other reason that they didn't want to play the game.

“[Croke Park] acting accordingly was to make them play the game last week. But as you say, going forward, it is a very dangerous precedent to be set.

“Fermanagh should be applauded and lauded for the efforts that they made in both their fixtures, in very difficult circumstances.

At the end of the day, it is about the integrity of competitions and integrity of sport, the decision I would call it almost anti-sport really.

“I'd be disappointed the game didn't go ahead, I'd be disappointed with the way that it was called off. I don't see how Longford had a right to unilaterally decide that they weren't going to fulfill the fixture. It is done now and we move on.” On the injury front, McCarthy said Sean Powter and Brian Hurley are the chief concerns ahead of the Munster semi-final against Kerry on November 8.

“Can I tell you today for definite they'll make the Kerry game, I can't. They are on the way back and we'll give them every chance right up to the middle of next week.”