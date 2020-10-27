Seán O'Shea wants to give Kerry supporters more to cheer

Seán O’Shea wants to be able to give Kerry people plenty of football to discuss over the coming weeks.

As the Kenmare Shamrocks man knows, Cork will have something to say about that in Sunday week’s Munster SFC semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

But O’Shea is keen to give cheer to his locality as it like so many others copes with the perfect storm of winter and Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

“It's tough for everyone around the country. The town is quiet now at the moment. There's very few people around. That's what football does (gives a lift), that's what GAA does. In Kerry, it's nearly like a religion. Sometimes you can forget this, and take it for granted, but we're very lucky and privileged to be able to go out on the weekend and do something we love, put on the Kerry jersey and represent our towns, our clubs, our families and the people of Kerry.

“Hopefully, we can give them something to look forward to. Level 5 will be tough with the nights getting dark and people stuck at home.

"If we have a match on the weekend, people will probably start on a Tuesday or Wednesday talking about it, ringing their friends and finding out about the game.

"After the game, they'll be talking about it until Tuesday or Wednesday and then looking to the game the next weekend.

“If that's the way, they'll have loads of games on TV to look forward to. This weekend, I was just looking at the schedule, I don't think I'll leave the couch. It's going to be unbelievable. It's great to have that to look forward to. Hopefully, it'll give people a lift.”

How Kerry were presented with the Division 1 title in Tralee last Saturday, O’Shea’s first senior national piece of silverware, told the 22-year-old all he needed to know about how strange these times are.

“It was different to what you would usually associate with winning. David (Clifford) went up and lifted the cup and couldn’t bring it down to the pitch after. That’s the way things are at the moment with the precautions in place but it was nice to get the win.”

Following the winning trip to Monaghan the previous Saturday when O’Shea and his team-mates took in their own cars, it proved to be a good couple of weeks for Kerry. Looking back on that journey, O’Shea appreciates the Covid-19 measures the management and board put in place for the panel.

“I’m teaching in Ballincollig so it was a bit of a help for the journey. It was my first time on the M50 as well so I don’t think I’d be liking to do that every day, it’s a bit of a challenge. It’s different driving around the Kerry roads here. It was different but I was back in Cork for 8 o’clock that evening so it was fine.

“Yeah, obviously with all the precautions in place, the management and the county board have been excellent in everything they have done. They have been really professional about it and are doing everything they can to make sure we stay safe and we’re staying compliant.

“Obviously, it has been different. We usually have a bit of craic going up in the bus or going to training there is a good gang of us coming from Cork. This year we’re travelling alone and the best you can do is call somebody on the hands-free in the car and that’s the only conversation you’ll have.”

- Seán O’Shea was speaking at the launch of AIB’s sponsorship of the All-Ireland senior football championship.