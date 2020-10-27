Tyrone player tests positive for Covid-19

A Tyrone senior footballer has tested positive for Covid-19, it has emerged.

Tyrone begin their Ulster Championship campaign against Donegal on Sunday and ahead of the match, there has been a coronavirus case in the camp, according to the BBC.

Forward Conor McKenna told the broadcaster that no-one else in the squad has had to self-isolate after the case was confirmed.

"Obviously it's disappointing for the player involved but for everyone else in the county it shows the protocols are working," he said.

"I suppose you would expect someone to get it the way things are going."

McKenna is back in Ireland after a stint playing Aussie Rules.

The Tyrone man tested positive for the virus himself while Down Under before testing negative a few days later and the English clubman was critical of the reaction of the way the Australian media handled the situation.