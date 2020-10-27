Tyrone player tests positive for Covid-19

'Obviously it's disappointing for the player involved but for everyone else in the county it shows the protocols are working'
Tyrone player tests positive for Covid-19

A general view of Healy Park, home of Tyrone GAA. 

Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 16:36
Joel Slattery

A Tyrone senior footballer has tested positive for Covid-19, it has emerged.

Tyrone begin their Ulster Championship campaign against Donegal on Sunday and ahead of the match, there has been a coronavirus case in the camp, according to the BBC.

Forward Conor McKenna told the broadcaster that no-one else in the squad has had to self-isolate after the case was confirmed.

"Obviously it's disappointing for the player involved but for everyone else in the county it shows the protocols are working," he said.

"I suppose you would expect someone to get it the way things are going."

McKenna is back in Ireland after a stint playing Aussie Rules.

The Tyrone man tested positive for the virus himself while Down Under before testing negative a few days later and the English clubman was critical of the reaction of the way the Australian media handled the situation.

More in this section

'I didn't know who hit me but I knew it wasn't Christy Ring' 'I didn't know who hit me but I knew it wasn't Christy Ring'
AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Launch Seán O'Shea wants to give Kerry supporters more to cheer
AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Launch Conor McKenna happy to be home after experience with 'very negative' AFL media

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices