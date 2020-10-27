Conor McKenna happy to be home after experience with 'very negative' AFL media

Conor McKenna is happy to explain the large bruise on his right bicep. It came courtesy of that collision with Michael Murphy last Sunday week. “Ah, I can feel it,” he says pointing to the mark on the Zoom call. “It was good, good to be a bit of a hit.”

The Tyrone man has a smile on his face. Three goals in two games since returning to inter-county football means he has ever reason to be cheerful. And the chance to rut with Murphy in Ballybofey again this Sunday with so much more on the line is appetising.

But for a large part of this year playing sport was a chore. Prior to his sixth season with Essendon, he had returned home due to homesickness. When he went back to Melbourne, the AFL club tried to make him feel at ease as much as possible, allowing him to train with a local Gaelic football team one night a week instead of preparing with the Bombers.

But after three weeks of that compromise came the pandemic and the 24-year-old was once more fully immersed in the life of a professional sportsman.

Things went from bad to worse when he tested positive for Covid-19 and Essendon’s game with Melbourne had to be postponed as a result.

Two days later and McKenna returned a negative result. But in the meantime, he was vilified by elements of the Australian media for breaching lockdown protocols, one outlet framing him as a super-spreader as they showed footage of him clearing his nose during a training session.

It wasn’t what convinced McKenna to return home for good but it left a bad taste in his mouth.

“Yeah, the media was something I was never really a fan of. I think it's a very negative thing over there. For the whole access they get to AFL games and players and the way they train is, is something they need to look up because the AFL media are just (working) on a first come, first serve basis.

No matter if it's true, they want to be the first person to say it, no matter what it is.

Through Melbourne-based Irish journalist Catherine Murphy, McKenna heard those who erroneously reported his situation were sorry for their actions did but he didn’t want to hear from him.

“She said a few of them did apologise but it wasn't something that I was looking for. I think I got offered a couple of times, but it didn't make much difference at that stage."

Although McKenna went on to play six matches this season before bidding farewell in September, it was a disappointing end to his time in Australia. But he had had enough.

"I was sort of walking off training a couple of times just didn't really enjoy my time this year, and it was something I knew was going to happen and I'm just sort of happy it's over now and just sort of looking forward to the future.

“My brother had moved over two years ago with his fiancée so I lived with them. It probably wasn't too bad then, it was probably more lonely in my first two years when I moved over myself and didn't have any family or friends over there. The host family I stayed with was lovely but it just wasn't the same as obviously my own family.”

Looking back, McKenna wishes he had delayed signing the contract.

“I would have loved to have maybe two years here first. Eighteen is probably a bit young. I went from school without having a proper job or going to university or college.

So straight from living with Mam and Dad straight to another country and living with a different family. It really hit home that it was a completely different world.

Wearing the black and white of Eglish and white and red of Tyrone is what McKenna always intended to do.

“I always had that mindset that I was out there for a part-time basis. It was never going to be long term. If you said to me at the start six years, I would have laughed at you.

“But just this year it wasn’t for me and I’m probably at the stage where money wasn’t enough and playing professional sport wasn’t enough for me anymore. I missed playing for my club and county.”

A Covid case in his family meant McKenna didn’t train with Tyrone prior to being named in the team against Donegal last Sunday week. “The same as everybody else, we got the team sent out to us, I got a look at the teamsheet and look at the subs first and thought I didn’t make the squad then looked again and I was starting centre-forward so it was a shock for me too.”

Donegal stalwarts Murphy and Neil McGee would have known McKenna’s ability from International Rules training three years ago before an injury ruled him out of the series.

After his electric displays these past two weekends, all eyes will be on him in MacCumhaill Park but he can’t wait for the all-or-nothing clash.

“That’s the way our club championship is in Tyrone and I love it. You go out and give everything for that one day and nobody cares about the next day or a second chance so it’s something really to look forward to and adds to the excitement. Whoever deals with that pressure will probably come out the winners on the day.”

- Conor McKenna was speaking at the launch of AIB’s associate sponsorship of the All-Ireland senior football championship.