Derek McGrath changes mind on yellow ball, but timing not right for fake crowds

The opening weekend of championship hurling has changed Derek McGrath’s mind on the yellow sliotar.

The former Waterford manager expressed his reservations about the new ball earlier this month, admitting he was a little bit ‘old school’ when it comes to his fondness for the traditional sliotar.

However, having seen the ball in play over the weekend, McGrath accepts that it hasn’t affected the spectacle in any way.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast, he said: “I was on the fence on the sliotars. But I watched the U20 game between Tipp and Clare, where that sideline cut went over the bar, and I began thinking about the science behind the yellow sliotar. And about being able to see it in an awkward situation going inside the white posts.

“So I’m actually coming around to the idea that the sliotar is not a hindrance in any way.

“I’m happy to row back on my earlier protestation. My thing is that it wasn't rolled out early enough for the lads, that it came all of a sudden.

“But I’ve no issue with the sliotar. And given the scores that were accumulated over the weekend, it looks like a quick sliotar anyway.”

However, McGrath is not so keen on the ‘augmented sound’ feature on offer in Sky Sports’ coverage of the Leinster SHC opener between Dublin and Laois.

Sky director Georgie Faulkner has explained that the decision to apply background crowd noise to games was partly made to avoid the possibility of on-field industrial language being audible to viewers.

“GAA is such a family game, we think it will be the preferred choice of families all over the country that want to avoid the prospect of occasional on-field profanities.”

However, viewers inundated social media with complaints about the feature during Saturday’s game.

And McGrath wasn’t a fan: “The timing was an issue on Saturday. Having watched the soccer, I’ve become used to the crowd noises on Sky. I was testing the water on Saturday, but the timing was horrendous.

“Even Cian Boland’s first point, this crowd noise came about 15 seconds later.”

Ahead of Sunday’s Munster opener between Limerick and Clare, screened on RTÉ without any crowd noises, McGrath was ready to take his chances with a few profanities.

“Ahead of Sunday, I was more interested in whether I could pick up the communication between the players and what was being said from the line.

“But I found that kind of off-putting to be honest. I am in between on the noise. I’d nearly prefer if the timing was right, to have some kind of noise simulation in the background.”

Watching a championship opener on television was also an unusual experience for former Limerick manager TJ Ryan.

“For me, sitting at home watching Limerick in championship is new, because we’d always go to the matches.

“With no crowd, it definitely lacked the atmosphere. The Sky Sports attempt at the crowd annoyed me more than anything else because it was a little bit delayed. I didn't think it enhanced the occasion at all.

“But the blood and thunder passion we knew, it definitely lacked that.”

Anthony Daly accepted the weekend’s action never reached the tempo or intensity associated with championship fare, with Limerick and Dublin enjoying comprehensive wins, but is looking forward to a feast of hurling next weekend, with four provincial semi-finals down for decision.

“I think we got the kickoff, we had to get it up and running, we were a bit disappointed with the intensity, matches were a little bit one-sided, but I think this weekend, what stuff we have to look forward to, so bring it on.”

