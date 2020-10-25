Monaghan and Conor McManus deliver as Meath draw enough to secure Division 1 status

MONAGHAN 2-14 MEATH 1-17

Not for the first time, Monaghan had Conor McManus to thank for another prolific haul which keeps them in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League for a seventh straight year.

Every year it seems Monaghan are one of the favourites for the drop from the top flight and every year they – and McManus - deliver.

And while already-relegated Meath can take confidence from backing up last week’s good performance against Dublin with another gutsy display here in Clones – which garnered a first and only point from their brief Division 1 experience – it was Monaghan who took a lot more from this draw.

They looked home and hosed when McManus, who finished with 1-8, scored a goal after 62 minutes to lead by four points, 2-12 to 1-11.

However Meath hit the last three points in injury time to salvage a draw, all three scored by the excellent Jordan Morris whose emergence will hearten Royals fans heading into a Leinster championship opener with Wexford or Wicklow on November 8.

“It was nerve-wracking because there was times in that game where we were in complete control,” claimed Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney.

“In the first 28 minutes we should have been 10 points to a point up and game over, but we let them back into it.

“We actually gave them chances to win the game, but we knew, the players knew, that a draw was going to get us Division 1 status for next year and I’m delighted for everyone. It is a great place for Monaghan to be.

“Obviously Conor is a very important player to Monaghan for a long time now.

“He made his debut with me in 2007. He has produced that every Sunday week in, week out for Monaghan over so many years now.”

Monaghan were dominant in the first half and it was hard to see how Meath could get back in the game.

They were already two points ahead when McManus fizzed a superb 60-metre pass straight into the chest of Ryan McAnespie. He off-loaded to the in-rushing Micheal Bannigan who hit the net putting them 1-3 to 0-1 up after seven minutes.

A nasty collision between Darren Hughes and Cillian O’Sullivan left the latter unable to continue, while Hughes was able to come back on.

The loss of O’Sullivan seemed like a big blow at the time and he had already scored Meath’s opening point, but his replacement lit the place up.

As cameos go, Jordan Morris’ was fairly impressive with a seven-point haul which included three points from play and his late trio of points in stoppage time ensured they signed off from Division 1 with something.

After he came on Meath hit three points in a row, Shane Walsh, Jason Scully, and Ronan Jones all scoring from play but a McManus point stopped their run and Monaghan led 1-7 to 0-7.

Meath owned the third quarter with 1-2 without reply and Bryan Menton’s fisted goal, after good work by Donal Keogan down the right, put them ahead 1-9 to 1-7 after 45 minutes.

McManus calmly went about bringing Monaghan level and from there himself and Morris traded blows like two gunslingers with the sides level three times in an exciting final quarter.

It looked McManus’ goal might be enough to shake Meath off but they rallied late on for a share of the spoils which both can take positives from heading into the championship, with Monaghan facing a six-day turnaround before playing Cavan in an Ulster opener on Saturday.

Scorers for Monaghan – C McManus 1-8 (3f), M Bannigan 1-0, C McCarthy 0-2 (1f), R Beggan (f), K Duffy, D Malone, F Kelly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Meath – J Morris 0-7 (3f, one mark), T O’Reilly 0-4 (3f), B Menton 1-0, R Jones 0-2, J Wallace, C O’Sullivan, S Walsh, J Scully 0-1 each.

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, C Boyle, D Ward; K O’Connell, R Wylie, K Duffy; D Hughes, A Woods; R McAnespie, M Bannigan, S O’Hanlon; D Garland, C McCarthy, C McManus.

Subs: K Lavelle for Woods (HT), C McGuinness for Garland (40), D Malone for Bannigan (46), S Carey for O’Hanlon (46), K Hughes for McCarthy (55).

Meath: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, D Toner; C Hickey, S McEntee, D Keogan; B Menton, R Jones; J Scully, B McMahon, R Ryan; C O’Sullivan, S Walsh, T O’Reilly.

Subs:

J Morris for O’Sullivan (23), M Costello for Scully (HT), J Wallace for McMahon (50), E Harkin for Toner (53), J O’Connor for Hickey (62), E Devine for Walsh (66).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)