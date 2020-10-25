Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry open campaign with comfortable win

Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry 1-20 Meath 0-13

Kerry showed no signs of any hangover following last Sunday’s Allianz League final defeat to Antrim, with this comprehensive 10-point win over Meath in this Joe McDonagh Cup opener played in atrocious weather at the Austin Stack Park.

Kerry made three changes from the side beaten by three points the previous Sunday and all three Darren Delaney, Eric Leen and Michael Slattery acquitted themselves well. The Kerry defence laid the foundations for this win, with John Buckley, Bryan Murphy, Eric Leen and Jason Diggins outstanding while Fionan Mackessy kept Meath danger man Jack Regan in check.

Kerry despite playing against the elements led 0-5 to 0-2 at the first half water break, thanks to points from Brandon Barrett, Shane Conway (2), Michael O’Leary and Mikey Boyle. Pádraic O’Hanrahan replied with a brace for Meath who reduced the deficit to a point thanks to points from Hanrahan and Jack Regan on resumption.

Mikey Boyle was now winning crucial ball off Shane Brennan and he added another point as the sides traded points, with Kerry leading 0-8 to 0-6 by the 27th minute. But a Mikey Boyle point from a Shane Conway assist was followed a superb Shane Nolan goal, as Kerry moved six clear and Meath were always playing catch up after the goal.

Kerry retired 1-11 to 0-8 in front at half time and despite an early Pádraic O’Hanrahan free; it was the home side who assumed complete control. The introduction of Kilmoyley star Daniel Collins and Ballyduff’s Padraig Boyle strengthened Fintan O’Connor’s hand as Shane Conway added three more frees. Mikey Boyle with his fourth from play saw Kerry settle the issue leading 1-15 to 0-10 by the second half water break.

The final 20 minutes saw Kerry continue to dominate and should really have punished Meath but points from Shane Conway (3 frees) and fine efforts from play by Colum Harty and Shane Nolan (3) ensured a comfortable Kerry win as they prepare to travel to Mullingar next Saturday to face Westmeath.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-9f), S Nolan (1-2), M Boyle (0-4), M O’Leary (0-2), B Barrett, M Slattery and C Harty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Meath: P O’Hanrahan (0-8, 6fs, 0-11 ’65), J Regan (0-4), S Whitty (0-1).

KERRY: D Delaney: J Buckley, B Murphy E Leen; T O’Connor, J Diggins, F Mackessy; B O’Leary, S Nolan; B Barrett, M O’Leary, M Leane; S Conway, M Boyle, M Slattery.

Subs: D Collins for M Leane (46), P Boyle for M Slattery (46), C Harty for M O’Leary (51), J O’Connor for T O’Connor (61), D Casey for B O’Leary (69).

MEATH: M McCormack; S Geraghty, S Brennan, M Burke; S Whitty, D Kelly, K Keoghan; P Conneely, M Molloy; J Regan, P O’Hanrahan, C McCabe; E Ó Donnchadha, S Morris, J Walsh.

Subs: N Potterton for É Ó Donnchadha (27), P Potterton for M Molloy (40), D McGowan for J Walsh (47), J McGowan for S Morris (60), P Slevin for C McCabe (60).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford)