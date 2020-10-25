Lethal Limerick storm to victory despite Tony Kelly brilliance

Munster SHC: LIMERICK 0-36 CLARE 1-23

Despite the best efforts of the sublime Tony Kelly, Limerick have retained the Division 1 title and will face Tipperary in next Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final.

Limerick’s early second-half blitz in Thurles was tempered somewhat by Ryan Taylor’s 47th minute but they remained ahead and powered on for a comfortable victory with Gearóid Hegarty delivering a leading display.

But even in defeat no other individual performance could compare to the wondrous performance by Kelly who finished with 17 points, eight from play.

The teams were level on eight occasions in the first half which was dominated by Tony Kelly, the 2013 hurler of the year enjoying the more advanced role he had played in the league prior to the first lockdown.

The wind factor against Limerick may have persuaded them to keep their game short until they released to the full-forward line but their tactics were in contrast to Clare who were more direct than in recent championships.

There wasn’t a sniff of a goal chance but scores were plentiful as they had been in Croke Park the night before. The spread in the Limerick team was greater with all but Graeme Mulcahy in the attack scoring from play in the opening period.

Clare led 0-9 to 0-7 at the first-half water break after Limerick had been three up after eight minutes. And Kelly was in his element, perhaps enjoying the space sacrificed by the Limerick half-back line in protecting their makeshift full-back trio.

Still, Limerick’s patient game was working more often than not and Clare had three men booked by the 33rd minute, Aaron Gillane firing over six frees. They were also three up by the 34th minute before Kelly added a brace and Diarmuid Ryan a fine point to restore parity going into half-time.

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane (0-12, 9 frees, 1 65); G Hegarty (0-5); T Morrissey (0-4); P Casey, K Hayes, D Byrnes (0-3 each); G Mulcahy (0-2); C Lynch, D Hannon, S Flanagan, P Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: T Kelly (0-17, 9 frees); R Taylor (1-1); D Ryan, C Malone (0-2 each); S O’Halloran (0-1).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon (c), P O’Loughlin; C Lynch, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, P Casey, G Mulcahy.

Subs for Limerick: S Flanagan for G Mulcahy (blood, 32-34); D O’Donovan for T Morrissey (58); S Flanagan for P Casey (60); P Ryan for G Mulcahy, D Reidy for W O’Donoghue (both 64); J Boylan for B Nash (70+2).

CLARE: E Quilligan; J Browne, C Cleary, R Hayes; P O’Connor, S Morey, S O’Halloran; D McInerney (c), C Malone; D Ryan, D Reidy, D Fitzgerald; T Kelly, S O’Donnell, R Taylor.

Subs for Clare: A Shanagher for D Fitzgerald (h-t); A McCarthy for D Reidy (56); D McMahon for D McInerney (64); A Cunningham for R Taylor (70).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).