Alan Dillon: Contradictions a huge challenge in communicating Covid restrictions

A week is a long time in the GAA. In his 15 years playing senior football for Mayo, Alan Dillon realised that political truism easily applied to the national games.

In 2014, it had been agreed Kevin McStay along with Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes would be interviewed for the managerial vacancy left by James Horan only for a unilateral decision to be taken a day later and the latter pair were appointed.

And the year after Dillon retired there was Newbridge or Nowhere, a week that started with the GAA insisting the Kildare-Mayo qualifier wouldn’t be happening anywhere else but Croke Park, only for them to cave into public pressure a couple of days later.

Even as a TD in his rookie year, Dillon is no wide-eyed wanderer but this past week has been extraordinary. Like so many others, he had sat down to watch League Sunday and was struck by that comforting feeling of watching inter-county football again. At the same time, with additional Covid-19 restrictions imminent, he didn’t know whether that would be it for the season.

“Watching it, I think everyone appreciated how much sport and the GAA matters in people’s lives and that’s throughout the country. Missing it for the last six or seven months gave us an opportunity to appreciate what we had taken for granted.

“It was great to see the lads back against Galway and I think the week becomes shorter when you have so sort of focus, in my case looking forward to seeing the Tyrone game this weekend.”

The more Monday developed, the more it became clearer that inter-county Gaelic games would be allowed to continue to the chagrin of some who couldn’t countenance its special status. The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) confirming this weekend’s fixtures was an indication of Croke Park’s confidence they would be continuing as they had done the previous week.

Indeed, in the official Government document outlining the updated Level 5 restrictions “inter-county” along with elite, professional and horse-racing sports were exempted.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated the Government were taking the GAA recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). However, the word “senior” in senior inter-county, which had been stipulated in the letter from Chief Medical Advisor Dr Tony Holohan to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, was missing.

Clarification had been sought by the GAA and it was ascertained by the media on Wednesday that only senior inter-county fixtures could take place. And so Croke Park were compelled to pull all U17 and U20 matches including today’s U20 All-Ireland football final.

Dillon knows there was a failure to communicate.

There were people from Galway in contact, from Clare, from Tipperary expressing their frustration around the lack of information and guidance.

“With the help of God, we will be out of it December 1, but it’s difficult for those teams to keep focus. I think clear lines of communication should have been expressed from the outset if it was senior inter-county only. It should have been discussed on Monday or Tuesday and that should have been rolled out to all county boards.

“There has been a huge outcry from other organisations. I’m feeling for the Golfing Union of Ireland, the Irish ladies golf union, all gym owners because while it’s acceptable for inter-county players to use gyms in a controlled manner people are concerned about mental health and keeping active.

“That is then contradicted by a pod of 15 kids being able to train so it has been really difficult to communicate the reasoning around it. There is a lot of contradiction and as a new public rep that has been a huge challenge.”

Since Wednesday, there have been Covid-19 cases in the Roscommon football and Offaly hurling camps, the interpretation of close contacts in Offaly forcing them to forfeit their Christy Ring Cup against Kildare.

On Thursday, the Irish Examiner revealed the Gaelic Players Association had demanded baseline testing as a condition to them continuing to support the inter-county season.

The GAA have since agreed to a form of it.

Dillon wholeheartedly endorsed the GPA’s stance.

“The concerns at the minute are the positive cases within squads and that will cause a lot of issues for the GAA. I’m all for people watching sport, getting huge enjoyment out of it, but not at the expense of players and officials or their families being impacted by a virus that does have lethal consequences. We have seen the numbers, we have see how quickly it spreads.

“I think the GAA needed to provide some sort of statement on what’s happening at the minute and how they are actually going to put provisions in and support not just the top tier teams but also those who need direction and guidance on it as well.”

Still, Dillon is unequivocal in his support for a Championship taking place.

It has a huge impact on young people’s lives, those of the elderly, all ages. They have a huge sense of pride when they see their county participating and it gives them a sense of belonging and relief I would say in what has been an extraordinary year.

“You’re dealing with high performance groups who understand the importance of their decisions not just when they’re training but outside of that. Each of them, while amateur in status, are really professional in their application, as would the rugby and League of Ireland players.

“Having a Championship, having your doctors and backroom team advising and educating players, is viable. The club championships have given us an indication that there has been a low percentage of risk playing.

“The big concern for the public was why are the GAA going ahead but really that was specific to post-match activities with local communities.

“We can remove that with inter-county players who are not localised but spread throughout the county so you would not have that effect.

“I think these guys are responsible enough adults to know that they can and cannot do. That the Championship is being run off on a very aggressive, short time-line, that because of football’s knockout format more teams will be out earlier in the Championship and the risks will be eliminated as the weeks go on in terms of potential positive cases within squads.”

And of course Dillon is imbued by what he saw of his Ballintubber club-mate Horan and his team against Galway last Sunday.

“They really impressed me in all areas. I thought they were really strong in defence. Some of the young players made a huge impact. I’m sure James understands Galway were miles off but it just shows where Mayo have come from since March.

“Jason Doherty will be a loss but they’ll be confident they can make a big impact in the Championship. A lot of the young fellas are physically well able to compete and they seem to have unearthed two very exciting and competent forwards (Mark Moran, Tommy Conroy) and they will only get better with the games they will play. The cat is out of the bag now though that there is a bit of quality there so I’m sure defenders will look not to give them that yard they got last Sunday.”