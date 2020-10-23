Darragh Fitzgibbon set to miss Cork's clash with Waterford

Darragh Fitzgibbon set to miss Cork's clash with Waterford

Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork 

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 16:11
John Fogarty

Darragh Fitzgibbon is considered a major doubt for the Cork hurlers’ Championship campaign after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old midfielder is not expected to be fit in time for the Munster SHC semi-final against Waterford in Thurles tomorrow week.

The Charleville star is believed to be the main injury concern for Kieran Kingston ahead of the game in which Waterford manager Liam Cahill will be without captain Pauric Mahony who suffered a knee injury in a challenge game against Wexford last weekend.

Cork also faced Wexford in a challenge match this past Tuesday in which Colm Spillane lined out in defence. Eoin Cadogan did not play but is expected to be fit to face the Déise in Semple Stadium.

Bill Cooper is expected to retain his midfield role although Fitzgibbon was partnered in midfield by Aidan Walsh in Cork’s last competitive outing against Galway in March. 

As a result of a sending off in that game in Pearse Stadium, Robbie O’Flynn is set to miss the Waterford game through suspension.

More in this section

General view of players taking to the field 21/6/2014 Covid-19 screening planned for all inter-county panels
Sarah Harrington, Leah Weste, Sarah Buckley, Niamh Ní Chaoimh and Finola Neville celebrate with the the Jack McGrath Cup 9/9/20 Second string sides removed from camogie championships under coronavirus restrictions
Sligo v Leitrim - Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final Two walkovers in Christy Ring Cup first round ties

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices