Darragh Fitzgibbon set to miss Cork's clash with Waterford

Darragh Fitzgibbon is considered a major doubt for the Cork hurlers’ Championship campaign after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old midfielder is not expected to be fit in time for the Munster SHC semi-final against Waterford in Thurles tomorrow week.

The Charleville star is believed to be the main injury concern for Kieran Kingston ahead of the game in which Waterford manager Liam Cahill will be without captain Pauric Mahony who suffered a knee injury in a challenge game against Wexford last weekend.

Cork also faced Wexford in a challenge match this past Tuesday in which Colm Spillane lined out in defence. Eoin Cadogan did not play but is expected to be fit to face the Déise in Semple Stadium.

Bill Cooper is expected to retain his midfield role although Fitzgibbon was partnered in midfield by Aidan Walsh in Cork’s last competitive outing against Galway in March.

As a result of a sending off in that game in Pearse Stadium, Robbie O’Flynn is set to miss the Waterford game through suspension.