Waterford accept Antrim's offer to play NFL game in Dundalk

Waterford will now play Saturday's Allianz Football League Division Four game against Antrim after the host county offered to play the game in Dundalk.

The game was originally fixed for Roger Casements GAC, Portglenone but Waterford said they would not fulfil the fixture, expressing concerns that some squad members would have to undertake a 14-day isolation period upon returning from Northern Ireland.

Last night Antrim offered their opponents a change of venue so as to ensure the game could be played. A statement on the Antrim twitter feed revealed that: "We have offered @WaterfordGAA to move our home game from @casementsgac to Belfast now to Dundalk @louthgaa We believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld. If we are good enough to collect 2 Pts we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play."

This morning Waterford officials confirmed that they will travel and play the game at Geraldines Louth GAA club grounds.