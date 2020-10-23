Waterford accept Antrim's offer to play NFL game in Dundalk

Waterford accept Antrim's offer to play NFL game in Dundalk
Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 09:36
Colm O’Connor

Waterford will now play Saturday's Allianz Football League Division Four game against Antrim after the host county offered to play the game in Dundalk.

The game was originally fixed for Roger Casements GAC, Portglenone but Waterford said they would not fulfil the fixture, expressing concerns that some squad members would have to undertake a 14-day isolation period upon returning from Northern Ireland.

Last night Antrim offered their opponents a change of venue so as to ensure the game could be played. A statement on the Antrim twitter feed revealed that: "We have offered @WaterfordGAA to move our home game from @casementsgac to Belfast now to Dundalk @louthgaa We believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld. If we are good enough to collect 2 Pts we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play."

This morning Waterford officials confirmed that they will travel and play the game at Geraldines Louth GAA club grounds.

More in this section

Carlow v Offaly - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 Offaly will not play Christy Ring Cup opener after Covid cases in camp
Robbie Greville with Ryan Mullaney 30/6/2019 Your team-by-team guide to the Joe McDonagh Cup
AFL Rd 5 - Geelong v Gold Coast Mark O'Connor getting support from home ahead of the AFL final: 'People in Dingle rally around their own'

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices