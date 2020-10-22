Liam Sheedy: If more Covid-19 testing make the games safer, it should be done

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has endorsed more Covid testing of inter-county panels if it makes the games safer for players.

As a condition to them supporting the inter-county season going ahead, the Gaelic Players Association’s (GPA) National Executive Committee have demanded base testing for all squads be rolled out as early as possible.

The GAA’s Covid advisory group met on Thursday evening and the GPA’s chief executive Paul Flynn sits on the body. Infections expert Professor Mary Horgan, also a member of the group, earlier this week insisted there is no benefit to rapid testing across the board as the risk for players is so low.

Base testing across the board was one of three demands sent by the GPA to the GAA on Wednesday and Croke Park have yet to correspond. However, Sheedy would support extra testing should it make life easier for players over the coming weeks.

“I’d be very supportive of anything that helps to ensure the safe playing of our games. And if that move is simply on the move that it makes our games and our players safer I think that those actions are right.

“You mightn’t like the outcome that you get but ultimately you will know it’s all based on safety first. The most important thing throughout the next number of weeks, we’re all in there and all trying to do our best to get the teams to perform but the most important thing is the safety and welfare of our players and families.

So if testing is increasing the safe playing of our games then I absolutely think it is worth considering. I’m not the expert in that space but I can understand where that would be coming from, definitely.

After having their call for neutral venues rejected by the GAA, the GPA’s NEC are also now insisting on “robust match-day travel guidelines that protect the player’s welfare while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines”, and all county boards and the GAA Central Council “take full responsibility for and ensuring that the training and playing environment is fully compliant with the Covid-19 protocols”.

With a mandate from players, the NEC stressed their support for the 2020 Championships “will need to be reconsidered” should “immediate and decisive action” not be taken regarding their three demands.

Meanwhile, Sheedy said he will decide closer to Sunday week’s Munster semi-final if Tipperary are to travel individually by car or bus to Cork or Limerick. He confirmed Seamus Kennedy is out of the game against Clare of Limerick after straining his medial cruciate ligament.

“Seamus Kennedy at the moment is the one who's probably not going to make it. He's in a brace. He gave his medial ligament a strain. He won't make it for the first piece of action but he shouldn't be long after that before we have him back in the fray. It's not a long-term injury, thankfully."

There was better news about John O’Dwyer who had been struggling for fitness during the club championship after foot surgery. “John has had a really tough time of it," reported Sheedy.

"He was in a boot nearly for four weeks over the course of the summer. Really, when you look back since the All-Ireland final last year he's had very, very limited activity. He's been really tested by an injury that we just couldn't get right. The operation has been done and he's back training really hard.

“I would give the guy huge kudos for the way he has gone about his business for the last four or five weeks. He's been superb.

He's coming really strong and it looks like the injury is behind him.