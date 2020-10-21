Waterford GAA fail in bid to get Antrim game postponed

Waterford County Board have been unsuccessful in their request to have Saturday’s Division 4 football league fixture away to Antrim postponed.

Déise county board officials were also unsuccessful in their efforts to have the venue for the game - currently fixed for Portglenone just outside Ballymena - changed.

Local radio station WLR reported on Wednesday that a small number of Waterford panellists are reluctant to make the long journey north because of Covid concerns.

It remains to be seen if Waterford will consider awarding Antrim a walkover. Waterford currently lie seventh in Division 4 and are out of the reckoning for a top-two finish, meaning this fixture is of little use to them other than serving as another competitive outing ahead of their Munster quarter-final at home to Limerick on Saturday week. Antrim sit fifth in the Division 4 table, just one point behind the four teams above them.

One league fixture that is definitely not going ahead this weekend is the Division 3 meeting of Longford and Cork. Croke Park have confirmed Longford will not be fulfilling their final league game at home to Cork.

Despite the claims of Longford manager Pádraic Davis that the game is a “dead rubber”, it was possible for Longford to finish second in the Division 3 table if Louth beat Down, Derry beat Offaly, and Longford’s margin of victory over Cork was sufficiently sizeable to overtake both Derry and Down on the score difference front.

Longford’s concession means Down are guaranteed the second promotion berth, behind Cork. Derry are no doubt aggrieved by Longford’s decision to hand Cork a walkover as their superior score difference to both Longford and Down would have given the Oak Leaf county a strong chance of finishing second if all three teams ended up on nine points.

With no game this weekend, Cork now have two and a half uninterrupted weeks to prepare for the visit of Kerry in the Munster SFC semi-final on Sunday, November 8.

Meanwhile, clubs have been told that from Thursday until December 1, training at “minor level and below” is permitted, but it must be on a non-contact basis in pods of no more than 15 people.

Elsewhere, Cork camogie player Julia White has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in a recent challenge game. Provider of the 2017 All-Ireland final winning score, White’s loss is a blow to Cork’s championship aspirations.

Laura Treacy (hand injury) is a doubt for Cork’s opening game in Group 1 of the All-Ireland championship, against Wexford, on Saturday, October 31.