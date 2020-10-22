Is promotion to top flight in Cavan's best interests?

With a game to go in Division 2 of the Allianz League, six of the eight counties still have a shot at promotion - but would a top two finish really be a prize or a punishment?

Roscommon are virtually certain of promotion but having similarly gone up from Division 2 in 2018, only to come straight back down in 2019, they know the potential punishment that awaits.

Meath suffered the same fate, waiting 14 years for a top-flight return and then promptly losing all of their games in 2020.

Of the 10 teams that were promoted from Division 2 between 2015 and 2019, six of them - Down, Cavan twice, Kildare, Roscommon and Meath - were immediately relegated the following season.

Old foes Roscommon and Cavan were relegated together in 2019 and they meet again on Saturday at Kingspan Breffni with promotion the big prize they are once again chasing.

Asked if Cavan might actually be better off staying in Division 2 to develop their team in a less cut-throat environment, manager Mickey Graham acknowledged there are pluses and minuses to it.

"It's like this, you learn the most when you're playing against the best teams," said Graham. "At this moment in time, Cavan have a lot of young lads coming through and you saw against Kildare last weekend we had a lot of debutants so if we could stay where we are...our goal at the beginning of the year was to maintain Division 2 status.

"If we achieve that goal we feel that we can give younger lads more game time in Division 2 whereas in Division 1 you're coming up against the best teams in the country and sometimes it's a big ask for young lads to come in at that level.

"We just have to concentrate on Roscommon at the weekend, another huge game. We know each other very well at this stage. We've played each other regularly the last four or five years."

Cavan have been heavily affected by the Covid-19 crisis with Graham carrying a 38-man panel in recent weeks but only able to cobble together 24 for last Sunday's trip to Kildare.

Their main target is to have everyone available for Saturday week's Ulster championship showdown with neighbours Monaghan.

Graham admitted it's been a logistical chore observing all the various Covid protocols.

"The only good thing is that we're only 15 minutes away from Clones for the Monaghan game, it's right on our doorstep," said the former Mullinalaghta guru. "But it is difficult, even your team talks, everybody is spread out.

"Sometimes you'd like to get in and get a hold of each other, just generate that togetherness, and that's hard to do. Everybody is in the same boat, it's just very hard to get that bond that you're looking for and that togetherness but I'm sure everyone is experiencing that."