Daithí Burke remains doubt for Galway campaign, says Shane O'Neill

Strong winds, driving rain, and a very wet surface greeted the Galway hurlers as they gathered for training on a dark evening at Loughgeorge but if these are the grim realities of winter hurling, it wasn’t knocking the enthusiasm out of manager Shane O’Neill, as he prepares for his first championship campaign in charge.

The Limerick native undoubtedly had many other scenarios in mind when he took charge of the Tribesmen last winter but amidst all the uncertainty he is just relieved that the green light has been given to proceed with the championship.

“We’re really looking forward to it. Good news that the championship is on. We have been working hard over the last couple of weeks with the view that it was going to be played. The boys have been working really hard so we are really looking forward to it now.”

He’s working off the same panel which hit a good run of form in the league last spring to qualify for the quarter-finals with wins over Cork and Tipperary, but four-time All-Star defender Daithí Burke remains a big doubt for the start of the championship.

Burke, after a busy summer with Corofin footballers and skippering Turloughmore to reach their first hurling final in 30 years, picked up a calf injury which curtailed his involvement in the county final when they went down narrowly to St Thomas’.

“He is in rehab at the moment and so we are not sure yet. We don’t have a timeline,” added O’Neill.

O’Neill said that they continued their preparations for the resumption of the inter-county season and tried not to let the uncertainty impact preparations.

O’Neill, who guided his home club Na Piarsaigh to All-Ireland glory in 2016, said that staging the club championship in the summer helped in becoming accustomed to Covid-19 demands, while he benefitted from seeing the requirements in place last weekend when the national football league resumed.

“I suppose I was just trying to keep an eye on what protocols would have been in place for the actual matches. Obviously, we have been given the regulations but it is nice to see it on the TV to see how it was working out and what was happening on the line and what happens in the water break, various bits and pieces like that.”

He doesn’t see the yellow sliotar making much difference but the introduction of water breaks to the inter-county scene will take some time to get used to, not least as many club matches swung a different way during those intervals.

“The players are obviously very used to it now from the club championship. As a management we’re not. It is something new for us. The players themselves are very used to it so I wouldn’t think it will make much of a difference to them.

“But from the club championship it seemed to affect momentum in different ways so it will be interesting to see how it goes.”

All summer, O’Neill and coach John Fitzgerald have been busy on the road from Limerick and along with selectors, former Galway players Fergal Healy and David Forde, they saw all 24 senior teams in action several times along with a large number of intermediate games.

Some of the younger players will be in action in the U20 championship next week so he’s not finalising a senior squad, but he’s enthused by what he has seen so far, and the task now for him is to transfer that into something tangible for the flagship team.

“Some of the matches were really good. We saw an awful lot of players across the whole 24 senior teams and also some of the intermediate matches as well, which we kind of distributed among the management group. From the panel point of view, we have had different guys coming in and out. It is fluid, to a certain extent.”