Daithí Burke remains doubt for Galway campaign, says Shane O'Neill

“I suppose I was just trying to keep an eye on what protocols would have been in place for the actual matches. Obviously, we have been given the regulations but it is nice to see it on the TV to see how it was working out and what was happening on the line and what happens in the water break, various bits and pieces like that.”
He doesn’t see the yellow sliotar making much difference but the introduction of water breaks to the inter-county scene will take some time to get used to, not least as many club matches swung a different way during those intervals.
“But from the club championship it seemed to affect momentum in different ways so it will be interesting to see how it goes.”
All summer, O’Neill and coach John Fitzgerald have been busy on the road from Limerick and along with selectors, former Galway players Fergal Healy and David Forde, they saw all 24 senior teams in action several times along with a large number of intermediate games.
Some of the younger players will be in action in the U20 championship next week so he’s not finalising a senior squad, but he’s enthused by what he has seen so far, and the task now for him is to transfer that into something tangible for the flagship team.
“Some of the matches were really good. We saw an awful lot of players across the whole 24 senior teams and also some of the intermediate matches as well, which we kind of distributed among the management group. From the panel point of view, we have had different guys coming in and out. It is fluid, to a certain extent.”