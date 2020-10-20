Some Donegal players face round trip of almost 1,000km this weekend

Declan Bonner admits that Donegal 'could have done without' the journey to Kerry in their final Allianz League match of 2020 with some of his players looking at a lonely round trip of almost 1,000km.

A 2-17 to 2-13 win over Tyrone on Sunday confirmed Donegal’s survival in the top flight and although there’s an outside chance of them still winning Division 1 – victory in Tralee and a draw between Dublin and Galway would see them claim the title – that’s not at the forefront of the manager’s mind.

“We could have done without the match,” Bonner said. “It’s Division 1 of the National League, the second most important competition so we’ll fulfil the fixture. We’re in a fortunate enough position that we’re fit enough to go out there and represent the county amid the doom and gloom. We see it as a privilege that we are fit to go and represent Donegal so we’ll fulfil the fixture. But there will be a number of changes, no doubt.”

The journey will be an arduous one, with Jason McGee for example having to undertake a 928km roundtrip from his home in Falcarragh to Austin Stack Park, while last week’s unused substitute Conor O’Donnell from Carndonagh faces an arduous 974km. Michael Langan and Patrick McBrearty were absentees with knocks on Sunday and will be assessed later this week.

“We have to take everything into consideration and the risk factor of having lads together on a bus for a long period of time,” Bonner added. “Any slip-up at this stage and the Championship could be gone. We have to be very careful. We will travel individually. It’s not easy. Packie McDyer is our logistics man and he’s working with the County Chairman Mick McGrath. I’ve said my bit to them on it and it’s with them now. It has been difficult.

“We’ll go down there to be competitive and to win the match. That was always going to be the case.”

One man who won’t be making the trip is Odhran McFadden-Ferry, the Goath Dobhair wing-back who helped his club to the provincial championship in 2018 and then debuted with the county team in last year’s Ulster SFC win over Cavan.

The 22-year-old had started all five of Donegal’s league games earlier this year, but was absent from the panel for Sunday’s win over Tyrone. McFadden-Ferry is a solider based at Finner Camp and will go to Lebanon next month with the 28th Infantry Battalion on a peacekeeping mission.

“He’s in a 14-day quarantine now so he’ll be missing,” Bonner said of McFadden-Ferry. “I have known that for a number of months now. Unfortunate he’ll be missing for the next few months, he will be away until May.”

Donegal open their Ulster SFC with Tyrone back in Ballybofey on Sunday, November 1.

“It was surreal,” Bonner said of last Sunday in an empty MacCumhaill Park. “These players are used to big crowds, especially for Donegal-Tyrone. It’s about getting the lads tuned in. We spoke about what the surroundings would be like and they adapted quite well. It’s hard to beat playing in front of a big crowd, but we’re quite happy to be out playing again.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep the virus out of the camp. We are working under the direction of Dr Kevin Moran. Nothing is watertight. The boys have to go back to their work, but they’re all taking the necessary precautions. That’s all we can do. This is uncharted territory and no-one knows what’s around the corner. There is always something that can happen during the week, but we just have to keep doing what we’re doing. We’re in the best possible hands under Kevin. Players are trying to minimise contact as much as possible. I did feel a will from the GAA and others to run the Championship. I always felt that it would go ahead.”