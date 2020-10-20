Former Hurlers of the Year Cian Lynch and Tony Kelly 'grateful' to be back on the pitch

Former Hurler of the Year recipients Tony Kelly and Cian Lynch have admitted they are "grateful" to get the opportunity to face each other next weekend.
Kelly's Clare will travel by car to face Lynch's Limerick in Thurles in the Munster quarter-finals on Sunday, a game that will double up as the Allianz League final.
The fixture had hung in the balance until last night's confirmation that despite the country's imminent move to Level 5 coronavirus restrictions, inter-county games will still be able to go ahead.
Speaking today at a promotion for Championship sponsors Littlewoods Ireland, both Kelly and Lynch said they're happy to push ahead with games and are glad the government has allowed them to do so.
"I'm grateful really," said 2018 All-Ireland winner Lynch. "Especially for the mindset and the mental health of people it's a massive outlet to have and for me as a player it is great to be able to get out and for our families and the ordinary Joe Soap who loves hurling too.
Kelly, Hurler of the Year in 2013 when Clare won the All-Ireland, said he too is happy to play despite a Gaelic Players Association poll of players revealing that many do not want the Championship to proceed.
"Every player might have some level of concern, our own camp is maybe concerned as well but I think after coming back in, the first week that we returned to inter-county training Brian (Lohan) and the management team, along with the county board, had set up such rigorous protocols for us," said Kelly.
"Everything like that was done in such a professional manner that it eased concerns, especially within our own camp and some lads may have had concerns but that helped ease them as well. From a personal point of view, I'm happy to proceed.
Kelly is a teacher at St Flannan's secondary school in Ennis and admitted he's treading ultra carefully while at work these days.
"There are extra precautions that I do take outside of the classroom environment, maybe avoiding the staff room where possible, trying not to mix with a large number of people," he said. "I'm lucky in a way, Jack Browne (Clare colleague) is teaching in St Flannan's as well so if we're going for a bite to eat or going to the shop or anything like that, or getting lunch in, we might sit at a table, the two of us together, eating away, so that's kind of what we do outside of the classroom but it's unavoidable sometimes when you're in the classroom as well."