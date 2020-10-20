League title not Limerick’s goal on Sunday, says John Kiely

Limerick manager John Kiely says the fact the Division 1 title is on the line against Clare this Sunday as well as a Munster semi-final place is “the furthest thing” from his mind.

Back in June, the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee agreed that the SHC fixture between the top teams in Division 1, Group A and B would double up as the Allianz Hurling League decider.

That prompted recent criticism from Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald whose team were due to face Galway in a league quarter-final — Kilkenny and Waterford were scheduled to play the other quarter-final with the winners facing either Clare or Limerick in the semi-finals.

Kiely only has eyes on winning a game for the purposes of facing Tipperary the following Sunday.

The idea of Declan Hannon lifting aloft league silverware for the second year in succession hasn’t occupied his thoughts.

“I haven’t really thought very much about it. It’s the furthest thing from my mind really at the moment,” Kiely said.

“We’re just focused on preparing ourselves and getting through each session, each day. Because there is an awful lot going on in terms of getting 50 people to training, getting the session done, and making sure that everybody is in good shape physically and medically as well.

“The context of the game, for us it’s the quarter-final of the Munster Championship.

“Of course, it’s the league final as well but that wasn’t in our decision-making.

“We just have to roll with whatever the authorities have laid out.

“This is just the way they have decided to wind up the league with this particular game.

“Okay, it’s not the most ideal of situations; it’s not the way we would have liked it from the outset. As you all know, we’ve taken the league very seriously over the last four years, have always taken the league very seriously.

“We’ve gone out to try and win every single match we have played over the last four years.

“This is just exceptional circumstances. They have duties I’m sure as an organisation to their sponsors, to complete the competition where possible. And this is the way they felt was their best opportunity to complete that competition. It is what it is.

“The rights and wrongs of it are not for me to say.”

Despite losing Mike Casey to injury and Richie English unlikely to be available and Shane Dowling having been forced to retire, Limerick are fancied to beat Clare who themselves are down four All-Stars in Podge Collins, John Conlon, Peter Duggan, and Colm Galvin.

But Kiely doesn’t need to be reminded of Clare’s lack of fear when facing their neighbours.

Listening to him, the sting of the unexpected 11-point loss to Clare in Ennis two years ago still weighs on his mind.

“I have no inclination as to what way they are thinking about it and I won’t be investing much of my time thinking about it. It’s all about ourselves and our own preparations and getting those right.

“Anybody that knows anything about Clare and Limerick games over the last couple of decades, probably four decades and more, will know that you wouldn’t want to make any presumptions about anything because you could be mistaken.

“I have been involved in enough Limerick teams where Clare have had the upper hand so I certainly won’t be underestimating the challenge that lies ahead for us over the next two weeks.

“They are a super outfit. We know them extremely well. They know us extremely well. We are very near neighbours and great rivals on the hurling field and long may that last. I guarantee you it’s going to be an extremely tough challenge for us.”