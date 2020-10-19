Paul Mescal matches Kildare togs with 10 grand pullover for GQ

The Normal People actor continues his campaign to make GAA shorts high fashion
Paul Mescal matches Kildare togs with 10 grand pullover for GQ

Paul Mescal in GQ Magazine

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 17:08
Michael Moynihan

O’Neill’s are missing out, it seems.

GQ magazine has just run a profile of Paul Mescal, star of Normal People, and quite a few people — normal and otherwise — have fixated on one of the accompanying images.

In the shot, a moody Mescal is dressed as per the following caption: “Pullover, $9,950, by Hermès / Tank top, $42 (for pack of three), by Calvin Klein Underwear / Vintage shorts, by Kildare GAA / Necklace, (throughout), from The Vintage Showroom.” 

Park for a while your surprise at Kildare GAA, with all due respect to Niall Buckley et al, and Hermès being paired in the same fashion litany and feast instead on the breathless copy which accompanies the picture: “Mescal’s muscular thighs, a topic that is discussed frequently and with great enthusiasm by his fandom, were built playing Gaelic football.

“Defense, specifically. “I was definitely not the most skilled,” he tells me. “I was good at getting in the way of people, annoying people, throwing my body around. I was quite diligent. I trained and I worked really hard because I didn't have the skill set that other people possessed.”

Defense?

On to a former coach for more detailed analysis.

“Brendan Hackett, his old football coach, remembers it differently. “I would say he is being humble there, in my opinion,” he says. A good Gaelic football player, Hackett explains, has to possess four qualities: physical fitness, mental fitness, technical ability, and tactical awareness. “I would say that Paul had a balance right across the four areas, which is very unusual to come across,” he says.” 

True enough.

By the way, we put through a call to Cillian Murphy asking if he has a particular interest in wearing vintage Blackthorn boots at fashion shoots. More on this as we get it.

See the full interview here.

More in this section

Dublin need defensive plan or Kerry and Donegal will 'rip them apart' Dublin need defensive plan or Kerry and Donegal will 'rip them apart'
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Game by game: Where you can watch next weekend's GAA
Listen now to the first GAA Championship Podcast - in association with Renault Ireland Listen now to the first GAA Championship Podcast - in association with Renault Ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices