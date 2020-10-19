GAA wait to hear if under-age All-Irelands can be played

The GAA are waiting anxiously to see if U17 and U20 All-Ireland championships can continue as the Government is set to increase Covid-19 restrictions.

Initial reports suggest this weekend’s final round of the Allianz Football League and All-Ireland senior inter-county championships will be allowed to take place as a result of the anticipated move to Level 4 or 5 in the Living With Covid national plan.

However, it remains to be seen if under-age matches can be accommodated as no exception was made for them previously. The U20 All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Galway is scheduled for this Saturday afternoon after the semi-finals took place on Saturday.

There are two U20 Munster hurling quarter-finals set to be played this evening, Cork and Kerry’s clash throwing in at 6.30pm in Austin Stack Park while Tipperary and Clare clash in Semple Stadium at 7.30pm.

The U17 Munster hurling championship commenced over the weekend with minor provincial football games also taking place in Leinster and Ulster.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee are expected to confirm this coming weekend’s fixtures providing the games are permitted to go ahead.

As things stand, there are 27 senior inter-county games scheduled across Saturday and Sunday. All four of football’s Division 2 and three Division 4 games as well as the Division 1 match between Kerry and Donegal are due to take place on Saturday along with the hurling championship opener, Dublin and Laois’s Leinster first round game in Croke Park.

The Munster SHC first round game between Clare and Limerick, which doubles up as the Division 1 hurling final, is down for decision in Semple Stadium on Sunday at 3.45pm. Seven AFL fixtures are also slated for Sunday, three in Division 1, and four in Division 3, although a number of counties are understood to be questioning the need to fulfil dead-rubber games.