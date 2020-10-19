'Something bright in the doom and gloom': Declan Bonner and Mickey Harte united on need for All-Ireland

When it comes to Gaelic football Donegal and Tyrone don’t agree on an awful lot, but yesterday in Ballybofey their respective managers both expressed their desire to see a 2020 All-Ireland SFC played.

Donegal were 2-17 to 2-13 winners over Tyrone and the sides meet again in two weeks’ time in the Ulster SFC, although it remains to be seen whether or not things will even get that far with the Government said to be considering Level 5, which could mean an end to the GAA season and elite sport.

“The only thing that we keep an eye on is what is in our control,” Donegal manager Declan Bonner said. “We’ve always been confident that there’d be a Championship. You can see the amount of people ringing and texting, delighted that we are back playing football. It’s something bright in the doom and gloom.

“There are Donegal people all over the world and this has brought something back to them, some positivity. Hopefully they’re happy with the performance.”

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke moments later and it was almost like he was reading from the same hymn sheet.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte arrives at Ballybofey. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“I hope there is a Championship - as long as it is safe to do so,” Harte said. “The public at large need an autumn of good football. They’ll get that whatever teams are in it.

“They’ll get excitement, they’ll get entertainment and something to turn their minds from this Covid business. People enjoy their football. They need something to look forward to. It would be a pity to take that away. If the powers that be decide there is no alternative, then we can’t argue with that.”

Harte also paid tribute to former goalkeeper Johnny Curran, who, at the age of 33, passed away last week after an illness.

Curran first came to prominence as goalkeeper on the Tyrone minor team which defeated Kerry in the 2004 All-Ireland final. He went on to win three Ulster SFC medals and an All-Ireland SFC medal in 2008 as sub-goalkeeper to Pascal McConnell. He also won the O'Neill Cup with Dungannon Fianna in 2010.

Harte said: “It's unbelievable. And such a great character. Johnny was such a happy go lucky lad when he was with us. As in the nature of goalkeepers, he was eccentric, but he was a really nice lad, a really good footballer. Dedicated to being the best he could be and spent some years with us.

“He stood in for us on the only day in my time that I have not been able to be there, against Kerry in 2015. He stood in and did goals and did a good job for us.

“It's very sad and as I said to the boys before, that's really what life is about. We lose matches, we feel bad and we are disappointed about it, but it is not on the same Richter scale as this here. This is something that is life-changing and as for his family, his friends and neighbours, the people who will feel this the most.”