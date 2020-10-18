Andy McEntee: Players feel pressure to boost morale

NFL Division 1: Dublin 1-20 Meath 0-19

Boosting the morale of a club, a town or a county is one thing. GAA players are accustomed to the reality that what they do on the field of play can lighten or leaden the mood of those around them, but shouldering responsibility for a nation’s well-being is another thing.

How many times in recent days, weeks, and months have we been told that the All-Ireland championships can serve as a crutch to a country fatigued by Covid? It’s an argument and a rallying cry easily made but rarely by the players themselves.

The survey carried out by the GPA last week found that a quarter of inter-county players did not want the championships to go ahead. Another quarter said they would be happy for them to proceed only if Covid protocols were improved.

Look through the interviews given by managers over the weekend just gone and ask yourself how many said that players on their panel had openly admitted to holding these reservations. Opinions voiced anonymously are not being aired publicly.

“It’s a very serious situation. Everybody’s health has got to be the number one priority,” said Meath manager Andy McEntee.

“My only slight concern is that it’s putting a little bit extra pressure on players, this idea that it’s up to them to keep up the morale of the country.

“I don’t think it’s quite that simple. It’s important. Everybody knows how important football is but at the same time we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. Whatever the rules are and whatever decision is made by the government and the GAA, we’ll abide by it.”

McEntee confirmed that no member of the Meath panel had come to him with any concerns about the games going ahead as Covid-19 rates surge across the island and that he didn’t have to “twist any arms” but he is keenly aware of the ask being made of his panel.

The game itself showed just what we will miss if the curtain comes down. Dublin were rusty in parts and slick in others and they had it all to do to overcome a Meath side that fell seven points adrift in the first-half but never let up in their pursuit thereafter.

For Dean Rock it was the night that he passed Jimmy Keaveney at the top of Dublin’s all-time scorers’ chart. For Stephen Cluxton it was a first appearance of the season in what is now his 20th year in the Sky Blue shirt.

Both were crucial to the win. Rock claimed 1-8 with the goal gifted on a plate from a kickout just five minutes in while the goalkeeper made one crucial save from Cathal Hickey and squeezed time and space for a Thomas O’Reilly effort that hit the side-netting.

If this was a US presidential election then Dublin would have edged all the swing states.

John Small somehow escaped a second yellow card midway through the second-half after flooring Brian Menton but they never quite shook off an impressive Meath side that was playing without anyone from senior champions Ratoath.

For Dublin it was a first outing since the retirement of Diarmuid Connolly and others.

“We treat each and every one of them the same,” said Farrell.

“If your heart isn’t in it, or you think it’s time for you to move on, we one hundred per cent respect that decision and encourage them to do what’s right by them and follow their heart. That’s always important to us as a group. It’s no different in a family. If someone wants to head away or emigrate you have to give them your blessing. That was the case with Diarmuid and he did it with a bit of class as he always does.”

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock (1-8, 0-5 frees); C O’Callaghan and C Kilkenny (both 0-4); P Small and B Fenton (both 0-2).

Scorers for Meath: T O’Reilly (0-6 frees); S Walsh (0-4); C O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-2 frees): J Morris (0-2); E Harkin, B Conlon, B Menton and J Conlon (all 0-1).

Dublin: S Cluxton; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, C Murphy; J Cooper, J Small, R McDaid; B Fenton, E O Conghaile; N Scully, C Kilkenny, E Lowndes; P Small, C O’Callaghan, D Rock.

Subs: E Murchan for Cooper (46); B Howard for O Conghaile (49); C O’Sullivan for J Small (53); A Byrne for P Small (63); S Bugler for Lowndes (70).

Meath: M Brennan; D Toner, J McEntee, E Harkin; C Hickey, G McCoy, D Keogan; B Menton, R Jones; S McEntee, J Scully, E Devine; S Walsh, C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly.

Subs: J Morris for Devine (31); B Conlon for McCoy (40); D Campion for Scully (54); J Conlon for Walsh (60); D Lenihan for O’Reilly (66).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).