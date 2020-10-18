Donegal confirm top tier status and lay Ulster marker 

Allianz League Division 1: Donegal 2-17 Tyrone 2-13

Donegal confirmed their survival in Division 1 with a four-point win over Tyrone in Ballybofey - two weeks out from the sides' Ulster SFC quarter-final clash.

Goals in either half from Peadar Mogan and Jamie Brennan gave the Ulster champions the victory to move them onto seven points and into the top half of the table before their trip to Kerry next weekend.

With Jamie Brennan having opened with the first two points, Donegal fashioned a fantastic eighth-minute goal through Mogan, who played a give-and-go with Niall O’Donnell before evading a clutter of challenges and shooting into Niall Morgan’s top corner.

That made the score 1-3 to 0-2 to Donegal and although dictating the play for the most part with a kind of style that was deliberate and dynamic, Tyrone were clinging in there. A penalty on 10 minutes from Darren McCurry came following a nudge by Stephen McMenamin on Conor McKenna.

Michael Murphy would score 0-6 in all and he fired over the last point of the half to give Donegal a 1-9 to 1-6 interval lead.

Jamie Brennan’s fantastic goal on 39 minutes reaffirmed Donegal’s dominance. Brennan slotted under Morgan as he scampered from his line to conclude a move that included Murphy and Ryan McHugh for a 2-9 to 1-8 lead.

Tyrone grabbed a second goal in inury-time when Mattie Donnelly fed McKenna, who cut across the front of the Donegal square and although Shaun Patton got a good hand on it, the power took it into the top corner. That meant it was 2-16 to 2-13 and Donegal needed an insurance score to just edge over the line and Andrew McClean provided it in injury time.

Kieran McGeary was sent off four minutes for adding a black to a previous yellow then Rory Brennan joined him togging back in in the main stand for getting a second yellow, in his case for a foul on Michael Murphy and then laying a hand on referee Jerome Henry, which might land him in hot water yet.

Scorers for Donegal: M Murphy 0-6 (5 frees); J Brennan 1-2; P Mogan 1-0; R McHugh 0-3; N O'Donnell 0-2, C Thompson 0-2f, C McGonagle, A McClean 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tyrone: C McKenna 1-2; D McCurry 1-2,1-0pen,1f; L Rafferty 0-2; N Morgan (45), K McGeary, M Donnelly (0-1), M McKernan, C McCann, Frank Burns (0-1, 1 mark each).

DONEGAL: S Patton; E Gallagher, N McGee, S McMenamin; R McHugh, P Brennan, J Mac Ceallabhui; H McFadden, C McGonagle; P Mogan, N O'Donnell, C Thompson; J Brennan, M Murphy, O Gallen.

Subs: A McClean for Gallen 45; J McGee for H McFadden 55; D Ó Baoill for Mac Ceallabhui 62; P McGrath for P Brennan 65

TYRONE: N Morgan; L Rafferty, R McNamee, R Brennan; T McCann, K McGeary, M McKernan; P Hampsey, F Burns; M Donnelly, C McKenna, D McCurry; N Sludden, C McCann, CoMeyler.

Subs: David Mulgrew for Sludden ht; Michael O'Neill for Burns 46; Ronan O'Neill for C McCann 47; B McDonnell for Hampsey 63.

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)