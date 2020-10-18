All-Ireland finalists feature in Cork and Tipperary teams for Munster U20 openers

Blackrock sharp-shooter Alan Connolly will lead the attack when Cork's U20 hurlers face Kerry in their Munster quarter-final on Monday evening (6.30pm, Tralee).

Connolly was the top-scorer in the Cork Premier SHC this year, his 5-52 in six games helping the Rockies to a first county title in 18 years. His 13 points in the final against Glen Rovers saw him named as man of the match.

Manager Pat Ryan retains five of the starters from last year's All-Ireland final hammering at the hands of Tipperary.

The Roche twins from Bride Rovers, Eoin and Brian, feature at full-back and wing-forward respectively, while Dromtarriffe's Conor O'Callaghan captains the team from corner-back.

Midleton's Tommy O’Connell and Watergrashill's Shane O’Regan, who scored 2-17 and 1-16 respectively in last year's U20 Championship, will operate alongside Connolly as major scoring threats in attack.

Na Piarsaigh's Daire Connery, Courcey Rovers' Seán Twomey, and Blarney trio Pádraig Power, Shane Barrett, and Declan Hannon will miss the game.

Tipperary start eight players who played in last year's All-Ireland final victory for their game against Clare (7.30pm, Thurles), including captain Eoghan Connolly, who is bidding for a third All-Ireland in a row at this grade.

Aaron Browne starts in goal, Johnny Ryan at corner-back, and attackers Gearóid O'Connor, Conor Bowe, Andrew Ormond, Kian O’Kelly, and Seán Hayes all featured in last year's decider.

All-Ireland club finalists with Borris-Ileigh Ray McCormack and Kevin Maher also start, with James Devaney on the bench.

Clare will be without star man Aidan McCarthy due to a broken thumb.

Cork U20 (v Kerry): Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s); Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe, captain), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Aaron Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill); Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh), Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill); Sam Quirke (Midleton), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Eoin Carey (Kilworth); Shane O’Regan (Watergrashill), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels).

Subs: Donal Maher (Douglas), Darragh Moran (Castlemartyr), Liam Ryan (Inniscarra), Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr's), Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields), Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's).

Kerry U20 (v Cork): Devon Burns (Tralee Parnells); Mikey Clifford (Abbeydorney), Tadgh Brick (Tralee Parnells), Sean Sheehan (Causeway); Darragh Slattery (Ballyduff), Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff), Dan Casey (Kilgarvan, joint-captain); Gavin Dooley (Causeway), Tomas Hannifin (Abbeydorney); Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue), Michael Slattery (Abbeydorney), Michael Lenihan (Dr Crokes, joint-captain); Dan Goggin (Causeway), Mikey Kelliher (Lixnaw), Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes).

Subs: Pauric Shanahan (Crotta O'Neill's), Podge O'Sullivan (Ardfert), Nathan Guerin (Ballyheigue), Dylan Morriarty (Ballyduff), Daire Nolan (Kilmoyley), Cillian Trant (Crotta O'Neill's), Jack Sheehan (Abbeydorney), Darragh Reen (Tralee Parnells), Seamus O'Halloran (Ardfert).

Tipperary U20 (v Clare): Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins), Éanna McBride (JK Brackens); Fintan Purcell (Drom-Inch), Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs, captain), Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara); Gearóid O'Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Seán Hayes (Kiladangan).

Subs: Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), Darragh Flannery (Kiladangan), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Kieran Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields), Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), Jack Morrissey (Moycarkey-Borris), Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh).