Niall Carew makes winning start at Carlow helm 

Allianz FL Division 4

Carlow 2-17

Sligo 2-15

Charlie Keegan, Netwatch Cullen Park

CARLOW’S Paul Broderick hit ten points, five from play, as the Barrowsiders provided new manager Niall Carew with a winning start against Sligo in this NFL Division 4 tie at Netwatch Cullen Park.

This was a highly entertaining game and the issue was in doubt right to the end. It was only in the final minute of injury time that Carlow snatched victory with two points from play by Broderick and substitute Darragh Murphy.

Carlow hit three early points from Broderick, Chris Blake and Broderick again from a 45. But things turned around in a minute when Pat Hughes opened the visitor's account with a point, followed quickly by a Mickey Gordon goal.

By the first water break Carlow led 0-7 to 1-3 but trailed 1-7 to 0-9 at the interval.

When the western visitors struck for a goal from right full forward Red Óg Murphy, followed by a point from Liam Gaughan, to put them five points clear (2-9 to 0-10), things looked bleak for the hosts The second Sligo goal came following a short Carlow kick-out which went wrong. Home goalie Robert Sansom was immediately replaced by Robbie Molloy.

Carlow hit straight back with a super solo goal from Ross Dunphy as they hit 1-3 without reply to lead by a point at the second water break. Back came Sligo and a point from midfielder Patrick O’Connor from play to put them into the lead on 58 minutes. Carlow were not to be denied though and Paul Broderick put substitute Conor Crowley through on goal and the Palatine clubman found the Sligo net with his first action of the game.

Sligo clawed back to level terms but the late, late points from Broderick and Murphy saw Carew’s men over the line.

Scorers for Carlow: P Broderick 0-10, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45, R Dunphy 1-1. C Crowley 1-0, C Blake 0-2, D Foley (free), J Morrissey, D O’Brien, D Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Sligo: L Gaughan 0-6, 0-3 frees, R Óg Murphy 1-2, M Gordon 1-0, P O’Connor 0-3, 0-2 frees, P Hughes 0-2, S Carrabine, G O’Kelly-Lynch 0-1 each.

CARLOW: R Sansom; C Lawlor, S Redmond, M Bambrick; E Ruth, M Furey, J Moore; D Foley, S Gannon; J Clarke, J Morrissey, D O’Brien; P Broderick, C Blake, R Dunphy.

Subs: S Bambrick for Clarke (injured) (9); R Molloy for Sansom (43); D Murphy for Dunphy (56); C Byrne for Lawlor (66).

SLIGO: E Kilgannon; N Mullen, E McGuinness, S Murphy; G O’Kelly-Lynch, P McNamara, D Cummins; P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne; S Carrabine, C Griffin, M Gordon; R Óg Murphy, L Gaughan, P Hughes.

Subs: John F Carr for McNamara (47); R Feehily for S Murphy (51); B Gorman for Griffin (55); P McNamara for Kilcoyne (56); D Quinn for McNamara (66).

Referee: F Smyth (Offaly).