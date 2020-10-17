Enda Smith leads the way as Roscommon stun Armagh 

Allianz FL Division 2

Roscommon 3-10

Armagh 0-15

John Campbell, Athletic Grounds.

Roscommon stunned their Armagh hosts to claim victory in a tingling top of the table Allianz Football League Division Two contest at the Athletic Grounds.

The visitors shrugged off a sluggish start before finding their rhythm and leaving their hosts trailing in their slipstream.

Armagh were forced back inside their own territory in the early stages as Roscommon retained possession diligently, patiently probing for openings and using space intelligently.

But it was the home side who drew first blood when the industrious Rian O’Neill potted a sixth minute free before Calum Cumiskey doubled their tally five minutes later.

In contrast, Roscommon created a number of scoring chances in the opening quarter, but had to settle for a solitary point from Cian McKeon.

With Oisin O’Neill and Niall Grimley beginning to carry a greater threat at midfield, the Armagh attack began to function more smoothly and a five-minute scoring blast saw O’Neill (2) and Conor Turbitt hit the target.

At 0-5 to 0-1 Armagh were beginning to look more comfortable but they were rocked when Roscommon hit 1-3 between the 29th and 33rd minutes.

Enda Smith thundered a penalty to the net after he himself had been upended and with McKeon and Conor Cox hitting points, Roscommon found themselves a point ahead at 1-3 to 0-5.

But Armagh summoned their considerable experience and fire-power to finish the first-half on a high. Rory Grugan fired over a spectacular point from play, Oisin O’Neill did likewise and Grugan added another for a 0-8 to 1-3 interval cushion.

However, Armagh were unable to maintain their momentum after the break as they conceded ground to their invigorated opponents who showed immense spirit and character.

The turning point came in the 42nd minute when Smith converted his second penalty and three minutes later Conor Daly slammed home their third.

Armagh, clearly struggling in certain departments, were confined to occasional raids and it was left to Rian O’Neill to keep them in contention with his accuracy.

But Roscommon, with Smith and full-forward Conor Cox posing endless problems for the Armagh defence, were not to be denied. And it was perhaps appropriate that the lion-hearted Cox should have sealed the deal for the visitors by landing their last point from a free.

The result leaves Roscommon topping the table on nine points, two clear of second-placed Armagh

Scorers for Roscommon: E Smith 2-0 (2 pens), C Daly 1-0, C Cox 0-5 (2f), C McKeon 0-2, R Daly 0-2, C Lennon 0-1.

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill 0-6 (2f), O O’Neill 0-4, R Grugan 0-3, C Cumiskey, J Clarke 0-1 each.

ARMAGH: B Hughes; R Kennedy, A Forker, P Burns; C O’Neill, J Morgan, C Cumiskey; N Grimley, O O’Neill; C Turbitt, S Campbell, M Shields; R Grugan, R O’Neill, J Clarke.

Subs: J Burns for Turbett (45), A McKay for Kennedy (50), J McElroy for Campbell (53), C McKenna for O’Neill (53), J Hall for Cumiskey (65) Yellow cards: O O’Neill (35), J Morgan (42), R O’Neill (47), Grugan (68). Red card: R O’Neill 70).

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; D Murray, C Daly, S Mullooly; R Daly, B Stack, N Daly; C Compton, T O’Rourke; N Kilroy, E Smith, C McKeon; C Lennon, C Cox, C Cregg.

Subs: C Devenney for Kilroy (42), C Murtagh for Cregg (43), C Hussey for Daly (54), S Killoran for O’Rourke (59), E Nolan for Compton (63).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)