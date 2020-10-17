Lochlann Quinn inspires Offaly to minor hurling win over Laois

Lochlann Quinn inspires Offaly to minor hurling win over Laois
Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 17:05
Rónan Mac Lochlainn

Lochlann Quinn was in inspired form as Offaly claimed an impressive 2-18 to 0-12 victory over near neighbours Laois in their Leinster MHC Round 1 tie in St Brendan’s Park, Birr on Saturday afternoon.

Quinn struck 14 points over the hour, twelve of which came from placed balls, as the hosts turned on the style after the break having secured a 1-9 to 0-8 interval advantage.

Their goal arrived through Charlie Mitchell in the 18th minute and the visitors suffered another body blow in the 41st minute as Mark Troy, son of the great Jim Troy, saved a Laois penalty to preserve his team’s lead.

Mitchell’s second goal, ten minutes later, effectively settled the issue with Quinn, fittingly, converting the final score as the Faithful prevailed by double scores.

It proved far tighter in Kinnegad as Westmeath pipped Carlow at the post, with Mark Cunningham landing the decisive score deep into injury time.

The visitors enjoyed a narrow 1-7 to 0-9 interval lead with scores from Jake Doyle and Michael Nolan just reward for a strong showing initially.

Carlow maintained that momentum upon the restart as points by Doyle, Dean Slye and Donagh Murphy edged them six points clear by the 50th minute.

However, Westmeath responded through a Darragh McCormack goal and with a brace of Eamonn Cunneen frees levelling matters late on, Cunningham’s dramatic late intervention completed their comeback.

Meanwhile, in Abbotstown, Kildare pulled way after the break to claim a comfortable 1-13 to 0-7 victory over Antrim.

The Lilies dominated the early exchanges as points by Conor Treacy, Conn Kehoe and Killian Harrington helped them to a 0-7 to 0-5 interval lead. The lively Kehoe added a trio of points in the third quarter as Kildare re-affirmed their control and after Cian Boran and Fionn Maher had added to their tally, Charlie Sheridan rattled the Antrim the net to confirm their dominance.

