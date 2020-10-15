Camogie: Covid-19 outbreak in panel forced Offaly to forfeit Cork tie

Offaly Camogie have clarified the reason they have handed Cork a walkover this weekend is because members of the management and playing panel have been stood down due to Covid-19.

Offaly were scheduled to host Cork in Group 1 of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship tomorrow, but the Irish Examiner revealed on Wednesday that Offaly would not be able to field and so Cork had been awarded a walkover

In a statement released today, Offaly Camogie confirmed their withdrawal was owing to Covid-19 having entered the Faithful camp.

“Further to the news that broke yesterday [Wednesday] evening, it is with regret that we can confirm that the Offaly senior team are withdrawing from the first round fixture in this year’s championship due to a member of our senior management team being diagnosed with Covid-19. In addition, a number of our players are self-isolating due to unrelated cases.”

Offaly are the first inter-county side, across all codes, who have had to forfeit a fixture because of Covid-19.

Their next game is penciled in for Sunday, November 1, away to All-Ireland champions Galway.

Cork open their account on the same weekend against Wexford.

Elsewhere, the Cork minor hurling panel, which will travel to Thurles for a Munster quarter-final against Clare (1pm throw-in), contains three players from the St Finbarr’s county minor winning side.

Ben Cunningham, who top-scored with 0-12 on the evening of the Cork minor hurling final last month, is part of Donal Óg Cusack’s panel, as are fellow Barr’s talents Ben O’Connor and William Buckley.

Glen Rovers’ Eoin Downey will captain the side tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ulster GAA announced details of a new live streaming service for the 2020 Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship.

All eight games in the provincial series will be delivered in partnership with broadcast and media production company, PáircTV.

The launch of the new service is a timely boost to supporters given current inter-county competitions, such as the Allianz Leagues and provincial minor championships, are to be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The GAA will review this situation again towards the end of October.

Cork minor hurling panel: A Walsh (Bride Rovers), A Quirke (Midleton), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), B Nodwell (Sarsfields), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), B Keating (Ballincollig), B Saunderson (Midleton), C Smyth (Midleton), C Walsh (Kanturk), C Geary (Youghal), D Burke (Douglas), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), D Joseph (Carrigtwohill), D O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), D Healy (Lisgoold), E Downey (Glen Rovers), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), E O’Neill (Blarney), I Walsh (Lisgoold), J Leahy (Kiltha Óg), J Dwyer (Ballincollig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), M Howell (Douglas), M Mullins (Whitechurch), S Kileen (Granard Gaels), S O’Riordan (Youghal), S Kingston (Ballinora), T O’Connell (Ballincollig), T Walsh (Kanturk), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s).