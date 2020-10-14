Camogie: Cork receive walkover from Offaly in first round of Championship

Offaly’s inability to field is not believed to be Covid-19 related
Cork manager Paudie Murray: 'I'm very disappointed because a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes for the last couple of days'

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 17:19
Eoghan Cormican

Cork have received a walkover from Offaly ahead of this Saturday’s All-Ireland senior camogie championship fixture between the counties.

Cork Camogie County Board were informed by Croke Park earlier today that Offaly are unable to field a team and so a walkover has been awarded.

Offaly’s inability to field is not believed to be Covid-19 related. It remains to be seen if the Faithful County will fulfil their remaining All-Ireland championship Group 1 fixtures against Galway, on November 1, and Wexford, on November 7.

The walkover means Paudie Murray’s Cork side will not now begin their championship campaign until Sunday, October 31, when they host Wexford.

“It is disappointing to learn of the game going off so close to the date of the match,” said Murray.

“I'm very disappointed because a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes for the last couple of days in relation to the logistics of a Cork panel travelling to Offaly in the current climate. Trying to transport and feed players looks nothing like it used to, and we are all working people.

“For the last few days, the management has been trying to sort out the logistics of bringing 40 people to Birr. We have been trying to sort out food; where do we stop en route; where do we get food for the girls on the way back; is it better to go by bus; should we go by cars; what happens if we go in groups of two and three. There is so much to consider here.

"We have poured hours into it and it has all been for nothing, unfortunately.”

