Doireann O’Sullivan believes resolution on the way for Cork dual wrangle

Cork and Mourneabbey forward Doireann O’Sullivan is optimistic a resolution can be found for the current LFFA and Camogie Association fixture clashes.

The Mourneabbey star has seen firsthand the effect on the five Cork senior inter-county players caught in the crossfire of an LGFA and Camogie Association fixtures headache.

Yet, O’Sullivan is hopeful a resolution can be found sooner rather than later, citing work being carried out behind the scenes that will hopefully lead to a successful conclusion.

“The dual clash is an ongoing issue and is disappointing for the five girls who play football and camogie at the highest level,” O’Sullivan said at the announcement of currentaccount.ie as new sponsors of the LGFA’s All-Ireland championships.

“It is disappointing for them not to be able to showcase the talents that they put hours and hours of preparation into at the highest level. Hopefully, there will be a resolution and discussions are still ongoing between the LGFA, Camogie and Cork county boards. There are people working extremely hard to try and solve the three potential fixture clashes.

“We have three weeks to championship and time is of the essence. We (the football squad) are still hugely optimistic that a resolution can be found. I don’t think the girls should have to pick between one and the other. Dual players are huge ambassadors for their sports and massive role models for young girls and teenagers.

“It would be an absolute shame for them to have to pick one or the Cork football and camogie teams not to have their full squads available to them. A resolution is very achievable and justified as well.”

The All-Ireland winner and Cork caption also mentioned how relieved the senior squad is to be back playing inter-county football.

“Lockdown taught us a lot about ourselves,” O’Sullivan said.

“The key message since we returned to training is how much we love football. We are (just) happy and grateful to be back playing at the highest level.

“Sometimes, I think, maybe we took it for granted. One good thing coming out of this global pandemic is that we realise what matters and football is a huge thing for us.

“The intensity, aggression and determination shown at Cork training sessions is incredible. That is driving competition for places. The (upcoming) Cavan and Kerry games are going to be just that, hugely competitive and aggressive. We need to prepare and train accordingly, so the hunger and appetite to be on that starting 15 is really pushing standards at training. The girls are really excited to get out and play.

“I don’t think you can call it this year. Normally, there are four or five teams with a good shot of (winning) the All-Ireland. We don’t know how Covid has affected those teams’ preparations. It is all to play for.”

The LGFA’s partnership with currentaccount.ie will cover a three-year term, from 2021 to 2023 inclusive, and was announced on International Credit Union Day 2020.