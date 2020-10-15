GAA tweak rules and regulations due to Covid

GAA teams will be able to make 11th hour changes to their Championship teams should a player or players test positive for Covid-19.

The GAA Official Guide states SFC and SHC matchday panels cannot be changed after they have been released to Croke Park by Thursday morning prior to the weekend game. The only exception is an injury to a goalkeeper.

However, the GAA’s Covid match regulations takes into account the unfortunate scenario of a player testing positive close to a game. They read: “For Senior Inter-County fixtures, the committee-in-charge may allow a change to be the registered teams (Rule 6.26(b) T.O.2020) after the 9am Thursday deadline if a player is unable to play due to Covid-19.” The rule does not apply in the Allianz Leagues where usually panels as well as teams can be changed up to 40 minutes prior to throw-in. However, for health and safety reasons official panels have to be known well in advance.

Interestingly, away teams in the League and Championship will be given shower preferences should there be less than four dressing rooms, two per team, available. “If, in exceptional circumstances, a venue must be used that does not have four suitable dressing rooms, the committee in charge shall determine the allocation and arrangements for dressings rooms. For fixtures that are home & away, priority shall be given to the away team,” reads the regulations.

Managers who are admonished by referees may also be sent somewhere other than the stands. As there are no spectators and the manager would still be able to communicate reasonably well with his management team, he may have to leave the stadium or return to the dressing room. “Where Bainisteoir sideline privileges have been withdrawn, the Bainisteoir will be confined to a designated area as decided on by the Committee-in-Charge,” the regulations detail.

Match-day clocks will be stopped for the two water breaks, one between the 15th and 20th minute of each half lasting no more than a minute.

The GAA and GPA have also advised players “all media obligations should be completed via phone or video conferencing facility with the exception of post-match interviews which should be conducted observing social distancing guidelines.”