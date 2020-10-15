Jason Sherlock: Maor foirne role may no longer 'fit the optics' for GAA 

Jason Sherlock has defended his role as maor foirne with five-in-a-row winners Dublin and insisted he always operated within GAA rules.

But the former Dublin forwards coach, who acted as the team's runner on matchdays, acknowledged that if the controversial role 'doesn't fit into the optics' then the GAA 'will have to make a call on that'.

A motion to GAA Congress last March seeking to prevent the maor foirne from entering the field of play received 59% support — 1% short of being carried.

Ex-Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice claimed that the maor foirne role was being widely exploited by those entering the pitch and slowly retreating "to spot and fill space on an opposition kick-out".

Fitzmaurice namechecked former Mayo selector Tony McEntee as a runner who "slowly withdrew from the pitch, disrupting goalkeepers' appreciation of space" and added that Sherlock "is a good man to drag his backside when required also".

Former Carlow coach Steven Poacher said the role should be banned and reckoned everything Dublin did was 'orchestrated' though Sherlock rejected this.

"I disagree with that," said Sherlock. "The rules are, you can come on at kick-outs when the ball goes dead, so that's not orchestrated, that's applying the rules of it. I'm not admitting to anything, that's what the rule says. Trying to refocus players when the ball went dead was what I tried to do."

Sherlock said he isn't actually sure why the maor foirne role was introduced.

"I can only say from my point of view, do I think it added value to a team's performance? You probably have to ask the players. If that doesn't fit into the optics of it, then the GAA have to make a call on that."

Dublin hurling selector Greg Kennedy sparked outrage when he entered the field of play against Kilkenny in last year's Championship and intercepted a pass, resulting in a four-week ban.

Asked if he would support banning the major foirne role, Sherlock shrugged.

"I learned from the best. When I started doing it I looked at the other teams and what they did. In the rulebook there's a very defined responsibility and role for the maor foirne. I'd like to think I stuck within the rules.

"I can absolutely see why it has been challenged. I had one incident with a Galway player outside the pitch in a National League game but apart from that I never spoke to an opposition in the three or four years I did maor foirne. I tried to apply what I was allowed to do.

It was obviously brought in for a reason and it's just about making sure the reason they brought it in still applies.

Sherlock stepped down last winter so the 1995 All-Ireland winner never experienced a Championship defeat in his five-year coaching stint.

He said it was "beautiful" when the team clicked but surprisingly expressed disappointment that he didn't get to complete the job of taking the team to even greater levels.

"I suppose there was a lot of fulfillment in the journey we were on," he said. "Personally, I don't think we quite achieved what, certainly I would have liked, from a performance point of view and I'm disappointed that I haven't got the opportunity to be a part of that this year, that's the piece that is disappointing for me."

Sherlock also suggested that Dublin will be energised by the thought of potentially meeting an ambitious young Kerry side again.

"I think it would be pretty cool being a Dublin footballer knowing that to win an All-Ireland you are going to have to beat teams like Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone and the likes of David Clifford and Sean O'Shea, it would be pretty cool to prepare yourself to do that," he said.

