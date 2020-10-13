Coronavirus case rules Moycullen players out of Galway action

Galway’s hopes of a first National League title since 1981 have been hit with a big blow as the Moycullen players on the squad have been forced to withdraw after some members of squad which won the county title for the first time recently have tested positive for Covid-19.

The outbreak will also impact on the Galway U-20 side who are due to take on Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final in Limerick on Saturday.

A Galway GAA spokesman confirmed the Moycullen players would not be available this weekend.

"Moycullen GAA players are unavailable to Galway football at the moment as they are following public health advice to restrict their movements as close contacts.

"There will be no further comment from Galway GAA ahead of this weekend's action," he added.

The Moycullen club, which celebrated its greatest day when they defeated Mountbellew-Moylough to win their first senior title last Sunday week, have cancelled all activity after an outbreak in the community.

And with players having to quarantine while the contact tracing process continues, the outbreak is going to have an impact on the Galway senior and U-20 squads.

Experienced defender Gareth Bradshaw, Moycullen captain Dessie Conneely and the versatile Sean Kelly are among those in line for action with the Tribesmen, while Kelly’s younger Paul has also been recently added to the squad by Padraic Joyce.

Paul Kelly is also a key member of the U-20 squad along with the likes of James McLaughlin and Daniel Cox and would have featured on Saturday as Galway, runners-up last year, go in search of their sixth title in the grade and first since 2013.

The Galway senior side, already expected to be without captain Shane Walsh, take on Mayo Sunday in Tuam Stadium and Dublin the following weekend with victory in those two games guaranteeing a first league title since they won it for the fourth time in 1981.

Moycullen club chairman Paul Clancy, an All-Ireland winner with Galway in 1998 and 2001, said that all club activities have been cancelled until further notice.

“The global Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone over the last seven months. In recent weeks the national numbers have started to rise against an alarming rate and unfortunately there are several cases in our community.

“This includes some members of our senior football squad who won the county title recently.

“On learning of these cases in the club we immediately acted and have cancelled all activities to allow time for all the necessary actions to take place regarding the contact tracing process.

“Previous to this, the club had cancelled club celebrations after our county final victory.

“We will be following all protocols set down by the HSE and the GAA as we all try and get through these challenging times together,” he said.

Moycullen are also in the Galway intermediate hurling final but that game against Killimor, which was due to be played last Saturday, was called off when the GAA suspended all club activity around the country.