'Everyone is going in a little bit blindfolded': Conor Murphy and disturbed preparations for U20 championship

Conor Murphy was about to board the DCU team bus to Tullamore for the All-Ireland Freshers final last March when the first of the Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.

It was the beginning of a frustrating few months for the rising Kilkenny star who won't take a minute of their Bord Gáis Energy U-20 hurling championship campaign for granted.

"We were actually in St Clare's at DCU finishing up our food about to jump on the bus to go off and play UL when we got word the game was off," said Murphy, a second year teaching student.

"The manager got a phone call and that was pretty much that. We couldn't believe it, we were a few hours from playing in an All-Ireland final and then it was gone. It was incredibly disappointing.

It makes you really, really appreciate the games that do go ahead and I can't wait for the U-20 championship now. We have a few weeks to go so we'll just keep training away and pushing ourselves hard.

The Leinster Championship begins next Wednesday with three games including the meeting of Laois and Carlow.

The winners of that match play Galway in the quarter-finals and the winners there face holders Kilkenny in the last four on November 6 - three months after the original All-Ireland final date.

"We were together as a group earlier in the year, doing our gym sessions and our fitness work and we'd done some pitch sessions when it all stopped," said Murphy.

"We're back together about three weeks now, training away in Dunmore. We're not allowed any challenge matches but every county is in the same boat, no-one really knows what level they're at until they play a game.

Everyone is going in a little bit blindfolded.

Kilkenny's management team of Derek Lyng, Michael Rice and Peter Barry will ensure standards stay high.

The trio possesses a remarkable 17 All-Ireland senior medals and seven All-Stars between them.

Murphy is learning so much as the half-back/midfielder from Bennettsbridge plays in the same positions as those three.

"They're three serious figures in Kilkenny hurling," said Murphy. "All three of them offer different things and it's a pleasure to be involved with them to be honest."

Last year's Kilkenny U-20 manager wasn't too shoddy either - nine-time All-Star DJ Carey. Murphy was part of that group too and won a Leinster medal before coming up short of Cork in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

"Our dreams were cut short by Cork but the better team won on the day," acknowledged Murphy. "There'd be five or six of us still there from that team so hopefully we can have a good championship this year."

Just getting out to play will be a giant release in itself.

"I'm studying primary teaching and it's all online which is strange, very different," said Murphy. "I'd much rather be on campus but that's obviously not possible. The reality is that you're stuck inside the four walls a lot of the time, not really seeing anyone bar your parents maybe.

"To get the chance to go out and hurl now for Kilkenny and to meet up with your friends for training three nights a week is something I'm really grateful for."

* U20s Bord Gáis Energy ambassadors Conor Murphy and Eoghan Connolly, were launching Bord Gáis Energy’s sponsorship of the 2020 GAA U20s Hurling Championship. As part of an exciting upcoming series called GAAGAA Box, Bord Gáis Energy are calling on hurling fans to upload their home match day videos throughout the Championship using #HurlingToTheCore to be in with a chance of winning unmissable rewards.